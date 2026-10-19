Sarasota man indicted for transmitting threat to “hunt” Jewish people

A 45-year-old Sarasota man was indicted Monday with transmitting in interstate or foreign commerce communications containing threats to injure the person of another.

If convicted, Duncan Fraser MacDonald faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison.

According to the indictment and a complaint filed earlier in the case, between September 16 and 17, 2026, MacDonald posted videos to Instagram in which he stated a threat to “hunt” Jewish people and “take them out because the Austrian painter was correct,” while displaying numerous firearms.

MacDonald was arrested in Arizona on September 18, 2026, on a federal arrest warrant pursuant to the complaint. He made his initial appearance in federal court in Jacksonville on October 16, 2026.

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