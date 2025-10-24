Collier Area Transit Development Plan up for public comment

To be eligible for state block grant funding for transit systems operations, Collier Area Transit must submit an update for its Transit Development Plan. This requires a ten-year development plan, which is a guide for public transit development and service.

The final plan will include cost and revenue projections, transit goals, additional policies and route modifications.

Public comment about the Transit Development Plan is open. According to Collier Area Transit, citizens can recommend an area for route alignment or a new route, or even request different service times.

To view the plan, visit https://www.ridecat.com/schedules-real-time/service-alerts/?service=4005. It will also be available at the customer service desks at the following locations.



Collier County Administrative Offices, North Collier Government Offices, 3299 Tamiami Trail East, Naples Collier Area Transit, 8300 Radio Road, Naples Collier Museum at the Government Center, 3331 Tamiami Trail East, Naples Immokalee Pioneer Museum at Roberts Ranch, 1215 Roberts Avenue West, Immokalee Marco Island Historical Museum, 180 South Heathwood Drive, Marco Island Collier Clerk Orange Blossom Office, 2335 Orange Blossom Drive, Naples Collier County Transportation Management Offices, 2885 Horseshoe Drive South, Naples Everglades City Library, 102 Copeland Avenue North, Everglades City Naples Regional Library, 650 Central Avenue, Naples South Regional Library, 8065 Lely Cultural Parkway, Naples Vanderbilt Beach Library, 788 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples East Naples Library, 8787 Tamiami Trail East, Naples Estates Library, 1266 Golden Gate Boulevard, Naples Collier Library System Headquarters Regional Library, 2385 Orange Blossom Drive, Naples Marco Island Library, 210 S Heathwood Drive, Marco Island Immokalee Library, 417 North First Street, Immokalee Golden Gate Library, 2432 Lucerne Road, Naples

