LeeTran activating route changes for River District trolleys and Fort Myers Beach trams on Thursday

LeeTran will end the seasonal River District trolleys and Fort Myers Beach trams at the end close of service on April 23. Additionally, the Lehigh Park & Ride/Transfer will begin operation on April 24.

The service changes include:

The Fort Myers River District Trolleys (Blue 500 and Gold 505 lines) will end seasonal service on April 23.



A new Lehigh express route will begin April 24 from Lehigh to Fort Myers via the new Lehigh Park and Ride and the Edison Mall transfer center. This express bus will make fewer stops along the route to allow for quicker service between the two areas.

On April 24, routes 110 and 515, in addition to the Lehigh Acres ULTRA Mobility on Demand, will utilize this new Park & Ride facility, 1121 Village Lakes Blvd., for seamless transfers. Located adjacent to Lehigh Acres Park this facility is designed to enhance accessibility and convenience for all riders.

The new park & ride/transfer station will feature:

Four bus bays

Covered seating areas

Public restrooms

ADA compliant parking spaces

A paved bus circulation area with designated loading and unloading zones for passengers

Mobile device charging stations

The new Lehigh Park and Ride will provide comfort and convenience for transit and multimodal users in a high-volume area of the county. A ribbon cutting is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. April 29, to celebrate the opening of the new facility.

Details about LeeTran operations, updated schedules and maps can be found at RideLeeTran.com.



