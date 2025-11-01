© 2025 WGCU News
Cape Coral man arrested by HSI for alleged death threats made online against ICE officers

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published November 1, 2025 at 8:40 AM EDT
One of several alleged threats made by Joseph Giancola of Cape Coral against ICEC agents. Giancola was arrested Thursday and released after he made his first appearance in court Friday.
Department of Homeland Security
Above, one of several alleged threats made by Joseph Giancola of Cape Coral against ICEC agents. Giancola was arrested Thursday and released after he made his first appearance in court Friday.

A Cape Coral man is facing charges after he was arrested for allegedly making social media threats against ICE agents.

Joseph Giancola Jr.,72, is alleged to have posted multiple online threats.

His arrest came early Thursday after Homeland Security agents raided a home he was at on Chiquita Boulevard in Cape Coral.

A report from HSI said Giancola posted to the social media platform Bluesky under the pseudonym “Cain Delon.” HSI said some of the death threats Giancola made online included:

“Shoot the ICE Nazis down like the rabid dogs they are”
“Just get a gun and shoot the ICE Nazis down”
“Start by shooting ice thugs dead”
“Shoot those ice thugs dead”
“Shoot the ICE agents down.”
“They come near me, and I shoot to kill. Be warned”
“Shoot these thugs dead”
“Get out your guns and shoot them down”

Giancola was released from court after his first appearance Friday. He was ordered to surrender his passport, stay off the Internet and not possess any guns.

Tags
Immigration WGCU NewsHomeland Security
WGCU Staff
