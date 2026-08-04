Collier County water system disinfection and flushing underway

Collier County Public Utilities is conducting a routine disinfection and flushing of the water system. Customers may notice temporary changes in the taste, odor, and appearance of their tap water. These changes are temporary, and the water is safe to drink.

Some customers may detect a slight difference in the taste or smell of their water during the disinfection change period. This is normal and will be resolved when the standard disinfection process resumes on August 28.

Customers may notice cloudy or discolored water. This may occur temporarily when flushing occurs. Run the tap for several minutes to clear any cloudy or discolored water before use.

The temporary change in the water disinfection process, which runs July 31 through August 28, is a routine practice recommended by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for water utilities that use chloramines as their primary disinfectant. Even during routine maintenance periods, Collier County’s water meets or exceeds all state and federal standards.

The flushing of water mains and fire hydrants began on August 2 and will continue through September 18, with crews working around the clock, seven days a week, throughout the service area.

Two customer groups require additional attention during this period:

Customers who use a kidney dialysis machine at home should contact their equipment supplier or physician to take the proper steps to accommodate the change in disinfectants.

Customers who have fish tanks or aquatic species are advised to contact a local fish store for appropriate pretreatment of water before adding water to their tanks.

For questions about the disinfection change or flushing, customers may contact Collier County Water at (239) 252-6245.

Collier County Water provides high-quality water service to the community and more than 200,000 residents, businesses, and visitors. Information about water quality is available in the 2025 Annual Drinking Water Quality Report at collier.gov/report. To report a service issue through NotifyNow, visit collier.gov/NotifyNow.

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