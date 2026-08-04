Anonymous Wyoming corporation targeting Sarasota County commissioners' race

The most aggressive new voice in Sarasota County’s elections has a Washington, D.C. headquarters that is a rented mailbox, a research team no one can name, seven “active investigations” of which six are empty, and a gallery of outraged citizens who do not exist. It has run at least 11 paid attack ads on Facebook while its website claims it runs none. What it does not have is anyone willing to say who is paying for it.

Within hours of a reporter asking Local Government Accountability Inc. (LGAI) why its website said it “run[s] no ads” and “does not coordinate with campaigns,” those assurances disappeared.

Before and after screenshots of LGAI’s website changes occurring Aug. 2-3, 2026.

The anonymous Wyoming nonprofit replaced those assurances across its websites with a sweeping assertion of political rights. Invoking Citizens United, LGAI now says it may communicate with candidates and campaigns, endorse candidates, “state clearer positions,” create public awareness and take any other lawful action it chooses. Sarasota County Facts, its local project, simultaneously deleted its categorical statement that its publications were neither endorsements nor coordinated with any candidate or political committee.

The overnight rewrite sharpened the central mystery surrounding LGAI: Who created and funds a purportedly national accountability institute whose only developed investigation functions like a Sarasota election apparatus? Its websites attack Republican county commissioners Joe Neunder and Mark Smith, package the attacks for social media, run persuasion-style voter surveys and present Republican challengers Jim DeNiro and Kristina Sargent as the reform alternatives.

Sarasota County Communications. / Florida Trident Commission Chair Joe Neunder

In District 4, every broadside against Neunder benefits DeNiro. The language, numbers and creative themes often mirror DeNiro’s own campaign.

“Make no mistake, this is absolutely about the development community trying to get back a seat on the board to gain a 3-2 majority,” said Neunder. “This is very cowardly behavior.”

The timing of the rewrite does not prove why it was made. But it does show that, after questions were raised, LGAI abandoned its strongest public assurances of separation and gave itself far more room to operate inside the campaign ecosystem.

That ecosystem is wrapped in the costume of a national institute.

LGAI claims a Washington headquarters, a technology presence beside MIT and investigations underway in seven American communities. Its Wyoming incorporation papers identify no director, officer, editor, researcher or donor. The principal office is the address of a commercial registered agent in Sheridan.

The Sheridan storefront where LGAI was born is no ordinary office: an International Consortium of Investigative Journalists investigation found that more than 266,000 companies, over 40 percent of all new Wyoming incorporations in a five-year span, used 30 N. Gould Street as their address, and that shell companies registered there collected millions in fraudulent COVID relief funds. Wyoming, which allows anonymous company formation with no ownership disclosure, has overtaken Delaware as America’s per capita secrecy haven.

Its Washington address is a private mailbox at a virtual-office center. Its website describes founders with decades of experience in investment banking, municipal debt, private equity, media, law and politics, then explains that individual identities remain “in the background.”

Its public work does not match the claimed footprint. Sarasota County has a mature operation: a separate attack-oriented website, source documents, candidate pages, social-media graphics, surveys, “live analysis,” turnout prompts and a voter-contact system. The others, listed as investigations, are empty placeholders promising maps, dashboards and evidence later. As of the archived capture, Sarasota was the only place where the purported national institute had built a functioning political machine. The sitewide legal rewrite did not alter that substantive operation; its Sarasota attack narrative remained in place.

Its legal identity came late. The Sarasota County Facts website and backend were operating by late March. LGAI was not incorporated in Wyoming until June 4, just 75 days before the Aug. 18 primary. Its articles state the corporation “shall not participate in, or intervene in any political campaign” for or against a candidate. The website it revised after this reporter’s questions now reserves the right to endorse candidates and communicate with campaigns. The articles of incorporation have not changed.

The revision was broader than boilerplate. LGAI removed a sentence saying it did not coordinate political activity. Sarasota County Facts changed its visible description from a “publication of” LGAI to a “project of” LGAI. Across at least 13 captured pages, the organization substituted the same First Amendment language for its old no-campaign disclaimers.

The Sarasota operation leaves little doubt about its desired result. Its homepage says Neunder and Smith added spending and debt to the county ledger, labels that record “on the ballot,” and follows with favorable descriptions of DeNiro and Sargent. Its survey page advertises questions about the incumbents’ record and “the challengers’ reform agenda.” Its live analysis tells Republican voters the choice is between returning the commissioners who produced the record or installing challengers committed to undoing it.

The surveys are less an exercise in neutral opinion research than a persuasion funnel. Respondents were shown a series of negative propositions about Neunder and Smith, asked whether the information changes their view, introduced DeNiro and Sargent in favorable terms, urged to recruit friends and offered election updates in exchange for contact information. One asks how likely respondents are to vote against each incumbent and whether they support the “reform ticket.” The archived results showed only 24 responses across seven surveys, yet displayed sweeping percentages without consistently identifying the denominator.

Even the site’s signature number carries a caveat its campaign-style presentation tends to bury. The site uses a misleading accounting method that mixes annual spending with outstanding debt, making the county’s fiscal expansion appear far larger than it was. The site acknowledges that the components “are not the same kind” and that the total is not actual money spent. It nevertheless presents the figure as a family “tab” and the defining record on the ballot.

The message also moves from DeNiro’s public campaign material into LGAI’s content.

Sarasota County Facts reproduced DeNiro’s public line that a “record $2.5 billion” budget drew roughly $23 million from reserves. Both operations use the same nearly $900 million fiscal frame, the same developer-money narrative and the same accusation that incumbents are “gaslighting” voters.

DeNiro’s campaign produced an AI-generated “Once Upon a Lie” trailer depicting Neunder’s “Make-Believe Kingdom.” Sarasota County Facts used a Pinocchio-marionette Neunder, burning-money imagery and synthetic residents describing financial hardship. The site discloses that some people depicted are AI-generated editorial illustrations, but its homepage gives them first-person grievances: a pregnant mother, an exhausted nursing assistant and struggling seniors presented as the human cost of Neunder and Smith’s votes.

Commissioner Tom Knight wants no part of the operation.

Credit: Sarasota County Communications / Florida Trident Commissioner Tom Knight

Sarasota County Facts prominently uses Knight’s “drunken sailors” criticism of county spending, tells readers that Neunder and Smith voted yes while “Knight votes no,” and asks voters to decide why Knight spoke out shortly before their primaries. Knight said the site distorted his words and falsely conscripted him into its campaign.

“This shady organization clearly was created in secrecy to target other commissioners,” Knight said. “It has taken many of my comments out of context. They did not ask for my permission and I do not appreciate their conduct.”

“If they’re listening to residents like they said, I hope they remove that material from their website and attack ads.”

Knight’s objection is politically significant because his 2024 campaign supplied the blueprint LGAI appears to be following. Running against incumbent Neil Rainford, Knight said developers had a “stranglehold” on Sarasota County and compared their political influence to gangs he had confronted as sheriff. Rainford had extensive support from major development interests. Knight won the Republican primary with nearly 61 percent of the vote. In neighboring Manatee County, candidates perceived as developer-backed also suffered a string of defeats.

The lesson was unmistakable: In this region, “developer-backed” had become one of the most damaging labels in local politics.

DeNiro says the same message dominates his conversations at the doors of voters: “Overdevelopment, overdevelopment, overdevelopment.” He paired it with an almost $900 million spending-and-debt claim. Yet development, construction, real-estate and related interests form a substantial bloc in his own financial network. A conservative review of his direct campaign account and his political action committee traces a significant portion of his monetary contributions to those industries.

The additional outside spending attacking Neunder helps DeNiro in electoral effect. It is not automatically DeNiro campaign money, nor is it proof of coordination.

Commissioner Smith has a theory about who is behind the mask.

“You have this group out there that just fabricates a website under the guise of facts,” Smith said. “I believe it’s the development community that I’ve pissed off nicely.”

LinkedIn/Florida Trident Dr. Gary Kompothecras

As evidence of the pressure surrounding development votes, Smith recounted a recent encounter with Gary Kompothecras, the Sarasota chiropractor known as Dr. Gary, who is seeking to develop a hotel project near Siesta Key as reported in the Sarasota News Leader. Kompothecras asked whether Smith would vote for it, Smith said. When Smith answered no, Kompothecras pressed him for a reason, said “it’ll be after the election,” then “dropped a number of F bombs on me,” according to Smith.

Smith said he got up and left.

“It’s all about greed,” Smith said. “They’ve made hundreds of millions of dollars, and they want to guarantee they get hundreds of millions more.”

Neither Kompothecras nor his lawyer, Charlie Bailey, responded to calls and texts seeking comment.

Smith’s theory remains unproven. No corporate, technical or campaign-finance record reviewed links Kompothecras, Bailey or any identified developer to LGAI.

The incumbents’ actual voting records complicate the caricature that LGAI presents.

SITC Inc., a Sarasota development company, is suing the county and all five commissioners after their unanimous effort to exclude rural and open-use properties from the Live Local Act. SITC seeks to build 504 rental units on 43 acres designated rural, with buildings up to six stories, 979 parking spaces and impacts to more than three acres of wetlands.

Illustration/Florida Trident using NotebookLM Graphic of Lorraine Road project

The lawsuit quotes Smith saying he would rather stand “on the side of our citizens” than the development community, and Neunder pressing for immediate legal action over applications in rural and residential classifications.

The allegations in that lawsuit are unresolved. The underlying vote is not. A major development interest is suing Neunder and Smith personally because they joined an effort to block high-density development in rural and open-use districts. The amended complaint names every commissioner, not only LGAI’s two targets.

Neither commissioner has an exclusively anti-development record. Both have supported some large projects and opposed others. “Mixed and project-specific” is more accurate than LGAI’s one-dimensional portrait.

That, says Ben Wilcox, research director of the watchdog group Integrity Florida, is the point of an organization’s name. “It’s a false flag,” said Wilcox. “It’s confusing to voters at the very least, and it leads voters to think these ads are coming from some kind of legitimate source based on the name. The name sounds good, but they’re not given the information about who’s funding this campaign activity that’s going on behind this good-sounding name.”

The organization’s donors remain secret. Its leaders remain unnamed. Its Washington “headquarters” remains a private mailbox, and its national portfolio remains mostly empty scenery. What is visible is a sophisticated Sarasota election apparatus that attacks two incumbents, elevates two challengers and borrows the region’s most potent political message.

The recent changes to LGAI’s websites did not take the mask off. It simply changed its disclaimer.

Michael Barfield is an award-winning investigative reporter who helps strengthen transparency and accountability across Florida. He assists reporters and the public with public records questions and requests, and he oversees and supports the organization’s litigation to enforce open government. He’s a frequent lecturer on Florida’s Public Records Act and Sunshine Law, serves on the governance committee of Investigative Reporters & Editors, and is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists. Barfield is a former President of the ACLU of Florida, a life member of the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, and has twice been named by Sarasota Magazine as one of the most influential people in Sarasota. He lives in Sarasota with his wife, Iru.