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A quick errand with the pooch isn't worth it. Even with windows down, pets can die if left inside a car

WGCU | By Eileen Kelley
Published August 4, 2026 at 9:00 AM EDT
Cute dog looking out car window, view from outside. Traveling with pet
Never leave a pet in a parked vehicle. Even with the windows open the interiors of cars can become dangerously hot within minutes putting pets at risks of heatstroke or death.

The dog days of summer are here and pet owners need to be especially aware of the risks summer heat poses, especially as the temperature and humidity rises.

The Patty Baker Humane Society of Naples recommends pet owners:

  • Never keep their pets outside during the hottest parts of the afternoon. Rather, pets should be in a cool, air-conditioned environment.
  • Always make sure pets have access to fresh water and shade when outside to prevent over-heating.
  • Pet owners are encouraged to adjust exercise schedules by planning walks and out-door activities early in the morning or early in the evening when temperatures are cooler.
  • Never leave a pet in a parked vehicle. Even with the windows open the interiors of cars can become dangerously hot within minutes putting pets at risks of heatstroke or death.

Anyone who believes an animal has been in a hot car for an extended period of time should call 911.

Short-snouted, or flat-faced breeds such as bulldogs, boxers, pugs and Persian cats have a greater difficulty regulating their body temperature.

Senior pets, overweight animals and pets with heavy coats, as well as pets with lung and respiratory conditions are also at increased risk.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
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Eileen Kelley
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