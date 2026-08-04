Via hips and lips -- in dance and song -- Tiki Fest celebrates decade of Polynesian culture

You could be forgiven for thinking the Gulf Coast area around Punta Gorda was actually the Pacific Ocean on Saturday as Hawaiian melodies and Polynesian dance performances welcomed guests to the 10th Annual TikiFest.

Visitors wandered between the shops and waterfront walkways at Fishermen's Village while the celebration brought together live music, traditional dances, vendors and cultural demonstrations, giving attendees an opportunity to learn about Polynesian traditions.

Among the performers was the Hula Connection of Southwest Florida, a local organization that has been spreading Polynesian cultural influences for about 20 years.

"We're primarily a performing group," said Sherry Coffey, director of the Hula Connection of Southwest Florida. "We are based out of Cape Coral and Fort Myers, and we perform the authentic dances of Hawaii and Tahiti. Those are under the Polynesian umbrella. Other Polynesian countries would include Samoa, Fiji and other places, but Hawaii and Tahiti are usually the most popular ones that people see the dances from."

Coffey said events like this give people a chance to experience cultures they may know little about. The festival also gives visitors a chance to participate, she said.

"Everybody gets to dress up and be a little tropical, have some fun with it," Coffey said. "Everyone we talk to says, 'We're so happy you're here. We love seeing your dances. We love the culture that you're presenting to us.'"

The stories behind the performances are reflected heavily in the attire. During one Tahitian performance, dancers wore shells and fishermen's hats to represent the lives of fishermen. And although Hawaiian hula and Tahitian dance share Polynesian roots, Coffey said each island developed its own style.

"Tahitian dancers, not only women but men too, will have a lot of hip work," Coffey said. "In Hawaiian hula, it's a little bit more graceful, telling the story. Every one of the Polynesian islands has its own style," She added. "Before written history, that was how they passed down the history, in the songs and dances that told the stories of the old days, and so it's very important to all the people."

The sense of community is just as important to the performers.

"You have a lot of friendships that are made, and just a lot of love," Coffey said. "I think that comes out when we perform because that is really what we have to give from our hearts. It's kind of a healing experience."

The Hula Connection draws members from a variety of backgrounds who share a passion for Polynesian culture.

"We have some people who are Hawaiian. Some people are Filipino, or different cultures, and then some of us are what we call haole, who are part foreign or mostly white, but we all have Hawaii in our hearts," Coffey said.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you. The Associated Press contributed to this report.