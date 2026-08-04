Delays along Okeechobee Waterway due to submerged pipeline project

Engineers are still laying a submerged pipeline around Route 2 of the Okeechobee Waterway.

The project was expected to close up by the end of July. It has now been extended to Aug. 7.

There will be identification buoys and a 21-foot center console spotter boat in the area.

Boaters are urged to use caution and expect temporary closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. along the waterway.

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