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Delays along Okeechobee Waterway due to submerged pipeline project

WGCU | By Eileen Kelley
Published August 4, 2026 at 8:45 AM EDT

Engineers are still laying a submerged pipeline around Route 2 of the Okeechobee Waterway.

The project was expected to close up by the end of July. It has now been extended to Aug. 7.

There will be identification buoys and a 21-foot center console spotter boat in the area.
Boaters are urged to use caution and expect temporary closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. along the waterway.

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