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Boil water notice in place for part of Rotonda, west Charlotte County

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published May 21, 2026 at 2:38 PM EDT
Cape Coral officials rescinded a mandatory boil water advisory due to E. coli found in the public drinking water system 18 hours after they imposed it
File

The Charlotte County Utilities Department has declared a precautionary boil water notice for some customers in parts of Rotonda and the west county area due to repairs made to a water line.

The affected customers will remain under a precautionary boil water notice until further notice.

Due to the repairs to the water supply system, the department requests that all customers in the affected areas listed boil water intended for drinking or cooking until further notice.

The Utilities Department will notify the affected customers with a rescission notice as soon as the water quality is confirmed to be at safe consumption levels. As an alternative, bottled water could be used.

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Health WGCU NewsCharlotte CountyBoil Water AlertWater
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