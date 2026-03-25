Public health alert for beef and pork products produced without inspection

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for various raw beef and pork products packaged under the Blackwing Meats label that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection and may bear a false mark of inspection.

Blackwing Meats is based in Antioch, Illinois.

Food produced without inspection may contain undeclared allergens, harmful bacteria, or other contaminants that put consumer health and safety at risk. FSIS is continuing to investigate and may add additional products to this alert as more information is obtained.

The beef and pork items were produced from April 2024 through March 2026.

The following products subject to the public health alert are [view labels]:

5-lb. box of 8-oz. packages containing a VACUUM-PACKED piece of "BLACKWING ORGANIC MEATS ORGANIC BEEF NEW YORK STRIP STEAK," with "EST. 1996" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

10-lb. box of 16-oz. packages containing a VACUUM-PACKED package of "BLACKWING ORGANIC MEATS ORGANIC GROUND BEEF."

5-lb. box of 8-oz. packages containing a VACUUM-PACKED package of "BLACKWING ORGANIC MEATS GRASS FED ORGANIC BEEF STEW MEAT," with "EST. 1996" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

5-lb. box of 8-oz. packages containing a VACUUM-PACKED piece of "BLACKWING ORGANIC MEATS ORGANIC BEEF STEAK STRIPS," with "EST. 1996" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

1-lb. VACUUM-PACKED package of "BLACKWING MEATS BLACKWING BEEF GROUND FROM ORGANIC BEEF," without USDA mark of inspection.

12-oz. VACUUM-PACKED package of "BLACKWING MEATS PORK GROUND MADE FROM ORGANIC PORK," without USDA mark of inspection.

12-oz. VACUUM-PACKED package of "BLACKWING MEATS Boneless Center Cut Pork Chops 2-6oz Made from Organic Pork," without the USDA mark of inspection.

The first four products include the unauthorized use of establishment number "EST. 1996" inside a false USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to wholesale and retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered as part of an ongoing FSIS investigation.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness or injury due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness or injury should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in retailer or consumer freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Media and consumers with questions regarding the public health alert can contact Roger Gerber, Blackwing Meats, President, at 847-838-4888 or roger@blackwing.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.