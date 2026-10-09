Drought devastated wading bird nesting season in Everglades National Park

Nesting by wading birds was at its lowest point since consistent record-keeping began 30 years ago.

A new report by the South Florida Water Management District finds the drought in Southwest Florida devastated recent nesting in Everglades National Park. The results in this year’s report are last year’s nesting numbers, when the effects of the drought that’s been gripping Southwest Florida since the beginning of 2025 were first felt.

That matters because white ibis, roseate spoonbill, and wood storks help biologists understand the health of the Everglades and the effectiveness of the ongoing restoration.

SFWMD / WGCU Pink flamingos are wading birds, too

How successful wading bird nests are is considered an important characteristic in the overall health of the River of Grass. In regular years, wet-season flooding allows small fish to grow and multiply. As water slowly recedes, those fish gather in shallow pools where birds have easy pickings.

The belief is that if we get the water right for wading birds, we’re getting it right for the ecosystem.

During very dry years, wetlands parch early, leaving birds with too little food to raise their young.

And both this summer, and last, were dry years.

Environmental reporting for WGCU is funded in part by VoLo Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health.

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