Swimming discouraged at a Marco Island beach after tests found signs of feces in the water

Those living along Residents Beach on Marco Island are being advised not to go swimming after water testing found high levels of enterococcus, a bacteria that lives in the guts of mammals and leaves the body in excrement.

Swallowing the water can cause stomach illness. An advisory is in effect until tests show the water is safe.

"Swimming is not recommended at this time due to an increased risk of illness," Marco Island Fire Rescue warned on social media. "Residents and visitors are encouraged to follow Florida Department of Health guidance and avoid swimming at Residents Beach while the advisory remains in effect."

Collier County issued two other advisories for the same bacteria earlier this year at Lowdermilk Beach and North Gulf Shore Beach Access at Clam Pass. Both have been lifted.

The Florida Department of Health in Collier County issued the Residents beach advisory after routine tests that found too much of the bacteria in the water.

How severe the enterococcus levels are at Residents Beach is unknown.

The health department says those test results can be found by following a website link in its advisory, but that link leads to other links that leads to a dead end.

Environmental reporting for WGCU is funded in part by VoLo Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health.

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