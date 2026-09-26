Watering restrictions to remain in place until March 2027 in some SWFL counties

An "extreme" water shortage will remain in Sarasota and nearby counties in Southwest Florida due to a rain deficit of more than 15 inches since this time last year.

That drove the Southwest Florida Water Management District to extend strict watering restrictions, for a second time, into the spring.

Residents, including those with private wells, remain limited to watering one day a week, during the four hours either before or after midnight.

Properties one acre or larger may use both watering windows.

The district says two straight below-average rainy seasons have failed to replenish rivers, lakes and public water supplies.

The restrictions remain in place through the end of March and include Sarasota, DeSoto, Hardee and Manatee counties, along with portions of Charlotte and Highlands counties.

Environmental reporting for WGCU is funded in part by VoLo Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health.

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