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Watering restrictions to remain in place until March 2027 in some SWFL counties

WGCU | By Tom Bayles
Published September 26, 2026 at 6:57 AM EDT
Once-a-week watering restrictions will remain in place in certain Southwest Florida counties until spring
Central Florida Water Initiative
/
WGCU
Once-a-week watering restrictions will remain in place in certain Southwest Florida counties until spring

An "extreme" water shortage will remain in Sarasota and nearby counties in Southwest Florida due to a rain deficit of more than 15 inches since this time last year.

That drove the Southwest Florida Water Management District to extend strict watering restrictions, for a second time, into the spring.

Residents, including those with private wells, remain limited to watering one day a week, during the four hours either before or after midnight.

Properties one acre or larger may use both watering windows.

The district says two straight below-average rainy seasons have failed to replenish rivers, lakes and public water supplies.

The restrictions remain in place through the end of March and include Sarasota, DeSoto, Hardee and Manatee counties, along with portions of Charlotte and Highlands counties.

Environmental reporting for WGCU is funded in part by VoLo Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
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Environment WGCU NewsEnvironmentWater WoesSarasota CountySWFWMD
Tom Bayles
tbayles@wgcu.org
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