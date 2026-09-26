New weight restrictions in force on LaBelle bridge over Caloosahatchee; Heavy trucks to be rerouted

Commercial truck drivers around the LaBelle area are urged to plan ahead and allow additional travel time due to an immediate enforcement of weight restrictions on the State Road 29 drawbridge over the Caloosahatchee River in LaBelle.

The Florida Department of Transportation continues to monitor the Bridge Street drawbridge following extensive structural repairs. Weight limits are based on vehicle size, configuration, and axle layout.

The base restriction is 26 tons for single-axle trucks. Six-by-six or duallys can weigh no more than 32 tons. The maximum tonnage for larger trucks is 34.

Vehicles weighing more than newly posted limits must use detours on State Roads 78 or 80 and U.S. 27.

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