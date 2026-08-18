Coalition growing to counter Supreme Court ruling that critics say will decimate wetlands

A pair of Southwest Florida nonprofits believe a recent Supreme Court ruling is going to harm wetlands, and they’ve gathered friends to fight back.

You’re invited.

A bunch of mostly environmental nonprofits are angry about the high court’s ruling in Sackett v. EPA, which the groups believe lessens the number of wetlands protected by the federal Clean Water Act by up to half.

The groups have organized a summit in Fort Myers in September to teach strategies to continue to prioritize saving wetlands and provide the motivation to do so.

Sierra Club and the League of Women Voters of Lee County say the ruling will make it easier to fill in wetlands or, conversely, dredge them out. Either way, they contend, landscaping will change the natural way of things everywhere it’s allowed.

"The water summit is designed to raise awareness, encourage civic participation, and to bring together organizations and individuals who share a commitment to protecting clean water and healthy watersheds," the groups wrote in a statement.

"Protecting our waters depends on an informed public who make their voices heard, engaged leaders who seek office, and elected officials who value scientific integrity and are committed to protecting our waters."

Scheduled speakers include Gil Smart, director of the clean-water nonprofit VoteWater based in Stuart.

The summit is also supported by nearly two dozen environmental groups including the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, Calusa Waterkeeper, and the Matlacha Civic Association.

The free event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 2-4 p.m. in person at The Collaboratory in Fort Myers and online via Zoom. If interested, register here.

Environmental reporting for WGCU is funded in part by VoLo Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health.

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