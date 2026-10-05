‘Sloughwitched’ is SWFL’s new nature Halloween adventure

Six Mile Cypress Slough will be the site of “Sloughwitched,” a Halloween walking play that will have guests seeing ghoulish gators, ominous owls, and other creatures roaming the Southwest Florida night.

While there won’t be any chainsaws or scary movie figures, orchestrators said they promise a spooky and suspenseful evening paired with thoughtful memories.

"There truly is nothing else like this in Fort Myers or anywhere else in Southwest Florida,” said Sabine Vandenhende, a Friends of the Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve board member who helped create the event. “We’re bringing Halloween to the boardwalk at Six Mile Cypress Slough, where the slough itself becomes the center of a theatrical performance and nature becomes part of the story. It’s an immersive experience unlike any traditional Halloween event.”

The scary props that will be used to decorate the boardwalk were made by Friends members and volunteers, and summer camp participants.

“We’re hoping campers who are old enough and their parents will come out to enjoy their creations,” Vandenhende said.

Florida Gulf Coast University theater students are also helping with the event.

The walk lasts 90 minutes beneath the bald cypress trees on a wooden boardwalk and will be held Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24, beginning at 6:30 p.m.. Staggered groups of 12 will depart every 15 minutes with the last group going out at 8:30 p.m.. Admissions are limited to 200 guests. The boardwalk is wheelchair accessible.

A free non-alcoholic beverage and witch-decorated cookie will be available for each guest.

Costs:

$38 for non-members of The Friends of the Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve

$30 for Friends members

$20 for students (includes a one-year free Friends membership for those ages 18 and older)

$130 for a package of four tickets

Vandenhende said that the Friends have been working with Slough staff to ensure the spooky evening doesn’t disrupt the slough and its wildlife.

“While we want to create an unforgettable Halloween experience, the slough always comes first. We are committed to respecting its serenity, protecting its wildlife and natural environment, and ensuring that the event can take place without compromising the well-being of this very special place,” Vandenhende said.

To allow event setup, the slough boardwalk will close at noon on Friday, Oct. 23 and reopen at dawn on Sunday, Oct. 25.

Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve is at 7751 Penzance Blvd., Fort Myers.

The preserve has more than 3,500 acres of wetland ecosystem, with a boardwalk trail and Interpretive Center. Animals like otters, alligators, turtles, wading birds, and more live at the slough year-round. Others, like migrating birds and butterflies, use the slough as a feeding area or a winter home.

The Friends is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving, protecting and promoting Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve for future generations through education and community partnerships. Membership levels in the Friends organization start at $10 for students and $25 for individuals. More information is available on the Friends website at www.sloughpreserve.org

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