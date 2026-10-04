Few tickets remain for second weekend of Pepper Ranch Southwestern sunflower tours

This coming weekend, October 9-11, you can visit the Collier County Conservation Collier's Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee to experience the annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers.

For a few days almost every year, an explosion of flashing, fluorescent yellow native Southeastern sunflowers blossoms through the ranch. This year’s crop is blooming, but many buds have yet to blossom so later viewing could be even more dramatic.

A few tickets remain for this second weekend of the two-weekend tour availability.



Reservations are required for this event: October 9th-11th, 2026. Reservations are necessary for the daytime and sunset slots. Only 1 ticket needed per vehicle. Please limit 1 ticket per customer.



Last time for entry is at 2 p.m. Gate closes immediately after. The 2.5-mile trailhead closes at 2 pm. Please select an earlier time slot if hiking is desired.



Please expect muddy conditions. Low profile vehicles are not recommended.

For the sunset viewings on Saturday 10/10, the last entry is at 6:30 p.m., sunset at 7:10 p.m., preserve will be closed at 8 p.m.

Sunflower viewing entries are timed with reservations required ahead of time and access for vehicles permitted only during the times listed on your ticket. Bathrooms are available at the visitor center and port-o-potties will be located at the viewing fields. Please bring your own food and drinks as these are not available for purchase at the preserve — please plan to bring your own and pack out any trash.

1 of 14 — Pepper Ranch L COVER.jpeg Acres and acres of Collier County Conservation Pepper Ranch Preserve are transformed into a sea of gold each October as the native wildflowers known as Southeastern sunflowers reach full bloom. As you travel to the sunflower fields spot deer, turkey, hawks, sandhill cranes and members of the resident cattle herd that call Pepper Ranch Preserve home. Mike Braun/WGCU 2 of 14 — Pepper Ranch cattle A.jpeg Acres and acres of Collier County Conservation Pepper Ranch Preserve are transformed into a sea of gold each October as the native wildflowers known as Southeastern sunflowers reach full bloom. As you travel to the sunflower fields spot deer, turkey, hawks, sandhill cranes and members of the resident cattle herd that call Pepper Ranch Preserve home. Mike Braun/WGCU 3 of 14 — Pepper Ranch Cattle b.jpeg Acres and acres of Collier County Conservation Pepper Ranch Preserve are transformed into a sea of gold each October as the native wildflowers known as Southeastern sunflowers reach full bloom. As you travel to the sunflower fields spot deer, turkey, hawks, sandhill cranes and members of the resident cattle herd that call Pepper Ranch Preserve home. Mike Braun/WGCU 4 of 14 — Pepper Ranch deer.jpeg Acres and acres of Collier County Conservation Pepper Ranch Preserve are transformed into a sea of gold each October as the native wildflowers known as Southeastern sunflowers reach full bloom. As you travel to the sunflower fields spot deer, turkey, hawks, sandhill cranes and members of the resident cattle herd that call Pepper Ranch Preserve home. Mike Braun/WGCU 5 of 14 — Pepper Ranch I.jpeg Acres and acres of Collier County Conservation Pepper Ranch Preserve are transformed into a sea of gold each October as the native wildflowers known as Southeastern sunflowers reach full bloom. As you travel to the sunflower fields spot deer, turkey, hawks, sandhill cranes and members of the resident cattle herd that call Pepper Ranch Preserve home. Mike Braun/WGCU 6 of 14 — Pepper Ranch J.jpeg Acres and acres of Collier County Conservation Pepper Ranch Preserve are transformed into a sea of gold each October as the native wildflowers known as Southeastern sunflowers reach full bloom. As you travel to the sunflower fields spot deer, turkey, hawks, sandhill cranes and members of the resident cattle herd that call Pepper Ranch Preserve home. Mike Braun/WGCU 7 of 14 — Pepper Ranch H.jpeg Acres and acres of Collier County Conservation Pepper Ranch Preserve are transformed into a sea of gold each October as the native wildflowers known as Southeastern sunflowers reach full bloom. As you travel to the sunflower fields spot deer, turkey, hawks, sandhill cranes and members of the resident cattle herd that call Pepper Ranch Preserve home. Mike Braun/WGCU 8 of 14 — Pepper Ranch K.jpeg Acres and acres of Collier County Conservation Pepper Ranch Preserve are transformed into a sea of gold each October as the native wildflowers known as Southeastern sunflowers reach full bloom. As you travel to the sunflower fields spot deer, turkey, hawks, sandhill cranes and members of the resident cattle herd that call Pepper Ranch Preserve home. Mike Braun/WGCU 9 of 14 — Pepper Ranch G.jpeg Acres and acres of Collier County Conservation Pepper Ranch Preserve are transformed into a sea of gold each October as the native wildflowers known as Southeastern sunflowers reach full bloom. As you travel to the sunflower fields spot deer, turkey, hawks, sandhill cranes and members of the resident cattle herd that call Pepper Ranch Preserve home. Mike Braun/WGCU 10 of 14 — Pepper Ranch E.jpeg Acres and acres of Collier County Conservation Pepper Ranch Preserve are transformed into a sea of gold each October as the native wildflowers known as Southeastern sunflowers reach full bloom. As you travel to the sunflower fields spot deer, turkey, hawks, sandhill cranes and members of the resident cattle herd that call Pepper Ranch Preserve home. Mike Braun/WGCU 11 of 14 — Pepper Ranch F.jpeg Acres and acres of Collier County Conservation Pepper Ranch Preserve are transformed into a sea of gold each October as the native wildflowers known as Southeastern sunflowers reach full bloom. As you travel to the sunflower fields spot deer, turkey, hawks, sandhill cranes and members of the resident cattle herd that call Pepper Ranch Preserve home. Mike Braun/WGCU 12 of 14 — Pepper Ranch D.jpeg Acres and acres of Collier County Conservation Pepper Ranch Preserve are transformed into a sea of gold each October as the native wildflowers known as Southeastern sunflowers reach full bloom. As you travel to the sunflower fields spot deer, turkey, hawks, sandhill cranes and members of the resident cattle herd that call Pepper Ranch Preserve home. Mike Braun/WGCU 13 of 14 — Pepper Ranch C.jpeg Acres and acres of Collier County Conservation Pepper Ranch Preserve are transformed into a sea of gold each October as the native wildflowers known as Southeastern sunflowers reach full bloom. As you travel to the sunflower fields spot deer, turkey, hawks, sandhill cranes and members of the resident cattle herd that call Pepper Ranch Preserve home. Mike Braun/WGCU 14 of 14 — Pepper Ranch A.jpeg Acres and acres of Collier County Conservation Pepper Ranch Preserve are transformed into a sea of gold each October as the native wildflowers known as Southeastern sunflowers reach full bloom. As you travel to the sunflower fields spot deer, turkey, hawks, sandhill cranes and members of the resident cattle herd that call Pepper Ranch Preserve home. Mike Braun/WGCU

As you travel to the sunflower fields you may spot deer, turkey, hawks, sandhill cranes and members of the resident cattle herd that call Pepper Ranch Preserve home.

You may bring bikes to view the sunflower blooms as well. (off-road or mountain bikes only - no motorized, road bikes or training wheels)

Questions? Email PepperRanchEvents@collier.gov or call 239-252-2961

Learn more about the Conservation Collier Program: www.ConservationCollier.com

Address: 6315 Pepper Road, Immokalee, FL

Information about the Pepper Ranch Preserve

Acres and acres of this Collier County Conservation Collier nature preserve are transformed into a sea of gold each October as the native wildflowers known as Southeastern sunflowers reach full bloom. Visitors will travel along an unpaved wildlife drive through the preserve to reach the access points for viewing the best fields with blooms. Guests will have the opportunity to park and photograph the blooms alongside the drive and also take part in an optional 2.5 mile roundtrip hike to the best field only accessible on foot. This is a free event.

Pepper Ranch Preserve will be open for regular visitation and public use the first weekend in November- June. It will be open every Friday and non-hunt Saturday and Sunday from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Check the Collier County Conservation Collier website for specific dates at www.conservationcollier.com and follow the organization's Facebook and Instagram pages for updates.

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