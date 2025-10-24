Fraud alert issued over special event permits in Fort Myers Beach

Fort Myers Beach is issuing an alert regarding fraudulent invoices for special event permit after it was made aware of fraudulent invoices being sent to individuals who have recently submitted Special Event Permit applications.

The town asks that anyone receiving a message that seems unusual, unexpected, or requests payment in a way that feels out of the ordinary, to use caution.

Officials say the town will never request payment via wire transfer, payment app, or other non-standard methods. Payment is only made through iWorq.

Official invoices and communication from the Town will only come from an email ending in @fmbgov.com or @iworq.com.

If you receive a payment request that appears suspicious: Do not send payment. Do not click any links or open attachments. Contact the Emergency Services Department at (239) 292 - 3568 to verify its authenticity.

Officials say the Town is actively working to address this issue.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.