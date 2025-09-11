Cape Coral man alleged to have lured realtors to vacant homes faces charges

A Cape Coral resident and registered sexual offender is facing charge after police allege he lured a number of local realtors to vacant homes under false pretenses.

Cape Coral police say they arrested 58-year-old Tracey Ramirez for failing to comply with state-mandated registration requirements.

Beyond the registration violation, detectives working for the Cape Coral Police Department’s Special Victims Unit were investigating troubling behaviors.

Detectives spoke with multiple local realtors, all reporting that Ramirez attempted to lure real estate professionals to vacant homes under false pretenses.

Detectives also discovered concerning writings with references to underage children, and inappropriate interactions with women and young girls. While not all these findings resulted in additional charges, they underscore a critical need for public caution and awareness.

As a result of these findings, the Cape Coral Police Department requested assistance from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for a compliance check on Ramirez.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Sexual Predator Unit was conducting a compliance check on Ramirez and they were able to determine that Ramirez had been using a phone number for more than a month without reporting it, as required by Florida law.

Ramirez was taken into custody by the Cape Coral Police Department on September 9, and booked into the Lee County Jail. Ramirez knew he was required to register his new number within the 48-hour statutory period and failed to do so.

Ramirez remains on bond in the Lee County Jail.

Safety Tips for Realtors and Professionals Meeting Clients

The Cape Coral Police Department urges real estate professionals and the public to remain vigilant and take proactive steps when interacting with prospective clients or unfamiliar contacts. Individuals in professions that involve meeting strangers in vacant or isolated locations should practice caution and recognize red flags.

Always verify the identity of new clients before meeting them in person.

Meet new clients for the first time at your office or a public place, not at a residence.

Share your schedule and showing locations with a colleague, friend, or family member.

Avoid showing properties alone if possible. Use a buddy system or bring another professional with you.

Trust your instincts — if something feels off about a client or a request, pause and seek verification.

Make use of safety technology, such as GPS tracking apps, emergency alert buttons, or check-in systems with your office.

Be cautious of vague or unusual requests, especially if someone insists on meeting at odd hours or in remote locations.

Realtors and others in at-risk professions are encouraged to review safety protocols and immediately report suspicious activity to law enforcement. Please note the investigation is still ongoing.

