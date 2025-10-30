United Way of Lee, Hendry and Glades seeking volunteers to be trained as IRS certified tax return preparers

The United Way of Lee, Hendry and Glades provides free tax return assistance to low- and moderate-income households through its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. Preparers ensure taxpayers receive maximum refunds through the Earned Income Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit and American Opportunity Tax Credit. For many families, these refunds mean the difference between making ends meet and facing financial hardship.

United Way needs more tax return preparers and will provide volunteers with free training, certification, and the support needed to become IRS certified tax preparers. Orientation and training classes for new volunteers begin Nov. 15.

For more information, dial 211.

MORE INFORMATION:

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance grant program (VITA) is an IRS initiative designed to support free tax preparation service for the underserved through various partner organizations. This service helps low- to moderate-income individuals, persons with disabilities, the elderly, and limited English speakers file their taxes each year.

VITA preparers assist households earning $70,000 or less by preparing and e-filing federal tax returns free of charge. They also assist taxpayers with the preparation of thousands of facilitated self-assistance returns.

VITA services are not only free, but also a reliable and trusted source for preparing tax returns. All VITA volunteers who prepare returns must take and pass tax law training that meets or exceeds IRS standards. This training includes maintaining the privacy and confidentiality of all taxpayer information. In addition to requiring volunteers to certify their knowledge of the tax laws, the IRS requires a quality review check for every return prepared at a VITA site prior to filing.

Last tax season, volunteers prepared approximately 8,500 tax returns nationwide for qualifying individuals and families. Refunds to those using this free service totaled nearly $11 million.

In addition to helping underserved families get the refunds they deserve, preparers gain valuable experience in finance, customer service, and community engagement. Plus, tax professionals can earn continuing education credits while making a difference.

Courtesy of United Way of Lee, Hendry and Glades / United Way of Lee, Hendry and Glades United Way VITA volunteer preparing tax return for qualifying individual.

As trained tax preparers, volunteers will assist qualified clients by preparing simple tax returns. All volunteers receive free comprehensive training and certification in partnership with the IRS. No experience is necessary. Volunteers receive the materials for self-study on basic income tax law for federal returns. In addition, several specific training sessions will take place beginning in November through late January prior to the kickoff of tax season. Volunteers are covered under the Volunteer Protection Act and are not accountable for tax returns filed with the IRS.

Volunteer greeters welcome VITA participants to the site and ensure that they are prepared with all required documentation to meet with the tax preparer.

Volunteer site coordinators/quality reviewers manage the operations of the United Way VITA site, including volunteer staff and quality control.

Volunteer interpreters assist taxpayers who have limited English proficiency. They are currently seeking Spanish speaking and American Sign Language interpreters.

Flexible hours are available from January through April every tax season.

To register for the training program, visit UnitedWayLee.org/VITA-Volunteer, or contact Vita@UnitedWayLee.org or 239-333-4580 for additional information. Volunteers must be residents of Southwest Florida.

Courtesy of United Way of Lee, Hendry and Glades / United Way of Lee, Hendry and Glades United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades has raised and distributed more than $243 million since its establishment in 1957.

United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades has raised and distributed more than $243 million since its establishment in 1957, with all funds staying local to support a vast network of partner agencies and community programs. United Way serves the community by nurturing youth, strengthening families, helping the elderly and disabled live independently, and empowering neighborhoods by delivering essential health and human services. Visit UnitedWayLee.org to learn more.

