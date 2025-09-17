Higher grocery prices inspiring Southwest Floridians to shop differently

A recent poll shows more than half of Americans are stressed about the cost of food -- so what can they do to help save money?

Julia Zumpano, registered dietitian at Cleveland Clinic, has some advice.

“My patients are complaining about the rising food costs for sure. Something that I do try to help them do is organize their grocery list, because often times we might be buying things that are often unnecessary, like soda, sugar sweetened beverages, snack foods, or even condiments,” said Zumpano.

She said pre-prepared foods, like cut up fruits and vegetables, can also cost more.

Instead, she recommends buying them whole and cutting them up on your own at home.

Another tip is to do an inventory check of your kitchen.

Sometimes people forget they already have a jar of pasta sauce or noodles in the cabinet and end up buying more.

Zumpano said you could also mix and match ingredients. For example, a bag of potatoes could easily be used for multiple recipes.

Another option is to buy in bulk and store the extras for later.

"Anytime you can get fruits and vegetables, buying them frozen is fine and that can be cost effective, fresh is great. If you can grow your own, that would be ideal. Most of us don't have time for that, but that would be great. Or buying in bulk and then whatever you don't use, you could always freeze and then save for later, like berries or even greens, you can even freeze and reuse,” she suggested.

While it might be inconvenient, Zumpano said you may want to consider shopping around at different stores to find the best deals.

Collecting coupons can be helpful too.

Southwest Floridians had some good ideas as well.

"I am actually eating at home more, so less eating out. I feel like you can always save money by eating at home, it's just a little bit extra work," said Toby Moore of Estero.

"Probably buying more for each meal. Like, instead of buying a whole week's worth of groceries, usually I'm buying to make one thing that's gonna last a few days. So today I am shopping to make chicken fajitas, and my wife and I'll eat on that for a few days."

Laurie Thomas of Estero is shopping differently as well.

"I'm shopping for lower priced items, you know, doing more chicken, opposed to the beef, and different types of snacks that might be cheaper. Trying to buy more bulk, is some of the bigger things, too, and freezing stuff."

Finally, Zumpano said, never go shopping hungry, otherwise you may wind up buying food you don't really need.

