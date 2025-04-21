Burger King franchisee with two Collier sites of 57 files bankruptcy

Consolidated Burger Holdings, which operates 57 Burger King locations — including two in Collier County — has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The franchisee cited pandemic-related losses, declining foot traffic, and rising fixed costs as reasons for its financial troubles.

Most of the franchise's 57 locations are in northern Panhandle area, Miami-East Coast area and in southern Georgia. Of these locations, 53 are traditional restaurants and four are in Walmart stores.

The Southwest Florida locations are on Collier Boulevard near Lely Resort and on Immokalee Road in Naples.

Restaurant Dive, a restaurant industry trade newsletters and website, said the despite high performance metrics, Consolidated Burger Holdings has faced traffic declines and revenue losses since the COVID-19 pandemic.

