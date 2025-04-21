© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Burger King franchisee with two Collier sites of 57 files bankruptcy

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published April 21, 2025 at 2:31 PM EDT
Consolidated Burger Holdings, a Burger King franchisee, owns 57 stories in Florida and Southern Georgia. Two of those stores are in Collier County, including this site off Immokalee Road in Naples.
Consolidated Burger Holdings, which operates 57 Burger King locations — including two in Collier County — has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The franchisee cited pandemic-related losses, declining foot traffic, and rising fixed costs as reasons for its financial troubles.

Most of the franchise's 57 locations are in northern Panhandle area, Miami-East Coast area and in southern Georgia. Of these locations, 53 are traditional restaurants and four are in Walmart stores.

The Southwest Florida locations are on Collier Boulevard near Lely Resort and on Immokalee Road in Naples.

Restaurant Dive, a restaurant industry trade newsletters and website, said the despite high performance metrics, Consolidated Burger Holdings has faced traffic declines and revenue losses since the COVID-19 pandemic.

WGCU Staff
