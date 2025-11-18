FBI, U.S. Attorney: Investigation into Lee Sheriff Marceno 'closed'

The FBI and U.S. U.S. Attorney's Office said this week that their case against Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno has been closed.

A letter sent to an attorney representing Marceno referenced a Nov. 17 date and confirmed the closure. The letter, to Attorney Donald Day, said the decision was based on “information presently known to the government.”

Marceno released a statement Tuesday that said: “I believe in the system. The FBI and the US Attorney’s Office investigated and conducted independent investigations. They have found no wrong-doing. It is clear that from the beginning these were politically motivated allegations and completely false."

Marceno was the subject of a federal grand jury investigation for allegedly orchestrating kickbacks involving a $5,700-a-month agency consulting contract given to Bonita Springs jeweler Ken Romano and other matters. The grand jury met in Orlando, according to multiple sources.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook Marceno, left, and ex-pal Romano

Romano alleged he provided the sheriff more than $100,000 in gifts, including jewelry and cash for Marceno’s gambling debts.

In return he said he was given a no-work sheriff’s office consulting contract paying him $5,700 a month that included kickbacks to the sheriff’s father to make payments on a Mercedes Benz. Also under investigation, according to multiple sources, is work the sheriff had done at his home by sheriff’s office building contractors.

