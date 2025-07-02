Using AI to better prepare for hurricane season

Floridians held their breath as Tropical Storm Andrea came and went without making any serious threat to The Sunshine State. The first named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season kicked off what is expected to be an active storm period. To help keep you ahead of any passing weather, a new app, Beacon 24/7, uses AI and some of the top weather researchers in the state to help keep you aware of what’s happening, without all the other fluff that comes from other weather apps. Randy Wright, Executive Director of Media Properties with WUTF at The University of Florida, gives a look at how the use of Artificial Intelligence will keep you ahead of any stormy weather.

