DeSoto, Charlotte mark Fentanyl Awareness and Education Day

Aug. 21 marks Fentanyl Awareness and Education Day in Florida and will be observed in Charlotte and DeSoto counties as the Florida Department of Health reminds residents about the dangers of the drug.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It can be found in street drugs such as heroin and cocaine, as well as counterfeit versions of prescription drugs such as Percocet, Xanax, and Adderall.

Users may not know they are taking fentanyl, which can lead to deadly consequences.

Assume any drug or medication you did not get directly from a pharmacy may contain fentanyl. People should learn the signs of overdose and carry naloxone, or Narcan, which can reverse an overdose.

The Florida Department of Health further offers these guidelines:

How to Prevent an Overdose

· Lead with empathy: Substance use disorder is complex and requires care, connection, and community for recovery. Encourage people to carry naloxone, seek resources for support, and connect with loved ones and peers to aid in their recovery.

· Learn the signs of overdose and carry naloxone: Recent research has shown that access to naloxone does not increase the likelihood to use opioids like fentanyl.

· Talk to loved ones about substance use disorder: With more fentanyl in the drug supply, opioid overdoses and deaths have risen in recent years. Have regular, open, non-judgmental, and compassionate conversations with loved ones – even if not certain they are using.

· Talk to your doctor about how to correctly take opioid prescriptions and ask about non-opioid medications for pain management, if you would like as an alternative.

Signs of an Overdose

· Small, constricted “pinpoint pupils”

· Falling asleep or losing consciousness

· Slow, weak, or not breathing

· Choking or gurgling sounds

· Cold or clammy skin

· Discolored skin, especially lips and nails

· Limp body

What to Do if You Think Someone is Overdosing

If you suspect someone has overdosed, call 911 immediately. Administer naloxone (Narcan) if available, lay the person on their side to prevent choking, and try to keep them awake and breathing until emergency assistance arrives.

How to Get Involved

The Florida Department of Health’s Helping Emergency Responders Obtain Support (HEROS) program provides naloxone to emergency response agencies throughout the state. Any Florida agency that employs licensed emergency responders may apply to the HEROS program.

Floridians can find naloxone for their community by calling DOH-DeSoto at 863-491-7580.

DOH-DeSoto offers naloxone (Narcan) at the following location:

DeSoto County Health Department

1031 East Oak Street

Arcadia, FL 34266

DOH-Charlotte offers naloxone (Narcan) at the following location:

Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County

1100 Loveland Blvd.

Port Charlotte, FL 33980

