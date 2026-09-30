'Movies That Matter' returns to SWFL museum

The Holocaust Museum and Cohen Education Center in Collier County are screening “Black and Jewish America” Oct. 28, and “Possible Selves, Overcoming the Odds in Foster Care,” Oct. 21, as part of its annual Steve Brazina Memorial Film Series. Both events take place between 2 and 5 p.m.

“Black and Jewish Americans have a long history of working together to overcome hatred and discrimination,” Joan Hogan, the museum's marketing and communications director, said. “Audiences today can learn a lot about dialogue and cooperation by remembering this history.”

“Black and Jewish America” features Henry Louis Gates Jr., Cornel West, and Earl Lewis, exploring the complex relationship between Black Americans and Jewish Americans, “forged in shared struggle, tested by division, and representing a uniquely American experience,” according to IMDb’s film synopsis.

“Possible Selves, Overcoming the Odds in Foster Care” features Alex and Mia, two teenagers living in the foster care system during their high school years. The L.A. County Children’s Court allowed the filmmakers exclusive access to document their lives.

Both films are PBS productions.

“The human rights films series meant so much to the co-founder, Steve Brazina, who like many of us, believed that film has the power to turn history into understanding,” GenShoah of Southwest Florida said. GenShoah is an organization that promotes Holocaust education and human rights.

Originally from Philadelphia, Brazina later lived in Ohio before relocating to Naples. Hediedon March 7, 2022, at the age of 79.

He was highly active in the local Jewish community, establishing the Stephen and Rhonda Brazina Family Fund to support adult education at Temple Shalom in Naples. He also assisted in founding and growing the Men’s Cultural Alliance, a group of male members of the Jewish Federation of Greater Naples, from around 30 initial members to now more than 700. Its purpose is to create friendship and camaraderie among its members, according to its website.

“We are grateful that PBS provides stories about human rights, that can help inspire a future in which dignity and justice are never taken for granted. We are also grateful to the Holocaust Museum for providing a place where attendees can discuss the issues in these important films with panelists and other viewers."

Both screenings are free and 70 seats are available.

“We are trying to reach a wider audience and break out of the Collier bubble to fill more seats! Last year we had the capacity to fill about 25 more seats, and if needed we can do more overflow with a different room arrangement,” Director of Education and Program Coordinator for the museum Kathryn Bütte said.

The screenings are in partnership with the Jewish Federation of Greater Naples , the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Naples , and WGCU Public Media for Southwest Florida.

WGCU partners with organizations and venues when films have aired on PBS are used for local events.

For more information on upcoming events by the Holocaust Museum and Cohen Education Center, visit its website .