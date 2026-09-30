Lee Commissioner-elect Cochran talks priorities and hopes for the future

One hard-fought election contest already is decided: Amanda Cochran won a seat on the Lee County Commission in the August Primary, defeating Trish Petrosky. They ran in a county-wide contest, and because there is no other candidate from any party for November, Cochran is elected to the seat.

She said a top priority is finding time to meet with people from all points of view on issues. She promises to be transparent and accessible while serving the last two years of the late Mike Greenwell's term.

"It was a wild ride," she said of the campaign. "But I enjoyed talking with the community and getting their concerns and their hopes for Lee County's future."

Cochran is a sixth-generation Floridian who grew up in Lee County, and campaigned for what she calls responsible growth management. Some consider her victory a significant upset, because she defeated a better-funded opponent who also had support of many local Republican leaders.

"I did this very unconventional strategy, where I took my campaign directly to the people of Lee County," Cochran explained. "I took these boots to every corner of Lee County!

You might say: a David and Goliath situation."

She recalled the night of the primary.

"I was just elated that, from the bottom of my heart, it felt like the people won, the people won," she said.

Trish Petrosky was appointed to the seat by Governor DeSantis last November. The latest figures from the election supervisor's website show Petrosky raised about $326,000 for her campaign; Cochran about $205,000.

WGCU News asked Cochran about her top priority.

"Protecting the integrity of our comprehensive plan, which I think has been sadly eroded over recent years, and not in the best interests of residents, but at the behest of outside interests," she said. "Also ensuring that infrastructure keeps pace with development."

Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU Amanda Cochran of Alva was elected to the Lee County Commission in a special election to serve the remaining term of the late Commissioner Mike Greenwell. She is pictured at the Alva Museum on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026.

Both of those things could prove most difficult, in the opinion of Keith Dean. He grew up in Lee and owns land in the Alva area. He also has worked in construction and development, and said he does not believe Cochran can do a lot to slow growth.

"I am a proponent of smart growth," Dean said. "But our commissioners are bound by the Lee Plan, as the developers are. So if your own a piece of property, within the rights in the Lee Plan, and the goals set forth in the Lee Plan, you can develop it. Commissioners are bound by a state plan, that they can't deny a developer the right to develop his property, just because the infrastructure is not in place. So it's always a catch-up. Always. It's been that as long as I've lived in Lee County - 60 years. It's been the same thing."

Cochran said she will look for compromise and common sense in judging development plans.

"I want to be able to look at my children 20 years from now, and say: I did everything I could to fight for better practices that can help sustain us," she said.

Cochran added that she will try to emulate one of her heroes — the late Frank Mann, who represented the northeast part of the county on the commission for 15 years, until his death in 2022. His nickname was: 'Four to One Frank', because he often was the only vote of the five commissioners to slow growth.

"I think his legacy speaks for itself," Cochran said. "He did his best to protect this area, the Alva area. But also all of east Lee County and Lehigh Acres. And to make sure they were taken care of. Even if he was a Lone Ranger!

"Yes, I may be the Lone Ranger now," she added. "But I will be able to explain to my constituents why I am voting this way. Every decision that is made should be made for the quality of life of the residents of Lee County. And I think if we do that, with responsible growth management, we can have high hopes for the future of Lee County."

The commissioner-elect has no doubts that she can handle the job.

"I am one among six siblings," she said. "We were born within six years. And five of them were boys! So many would say: I trained for this! I have a tough constitution. I am up for the challenge."

Cochran will take the oath of office the morning of November 17, and immediately take her seat on the dais for that day's commission meeting.

Mike Walcher is a reporter with WGCU News. He also teaches Journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University. WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.