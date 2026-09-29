Mail-in ballots being sent out to those with active requests

Voters with an active request on file for the Nov. 3 general election should be seeing their ballots in their mailboxes in the coming week or so.

For example, on Tuesday in Lee County, the Supervisor of Elections began mailing approximately 119,000 vote-by-mail ballots to Lee County voters.

Vote-by-mail ballots cannot be forwarded to a different address. Voters who will not be at the address they provided when they submitted their vote-by-mail request are encouraged to contact the Elections Office to update their request.

Voters who wish to vote by mail still have time to submit a request. The deadline is 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.

The deadline to return a vote-by-mail ballot to the Supervisor of Elections is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Request a vote-by-mail ballot

Track the status of your vote-by-mail ballot

Returning a ballot by mail

Voters who plan to return their ballot by mail are recommended to do so no later than Tuesday, Oct. 20, to allow time for delivery and processing.

Returning a ballot in person

Hand-delivered ballots may be returned to any office of the Lee County Supervisor of Elections, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

View the list of office locations

Vote-by-mail ballots may also be returned to an authorized secure ballot intake station, located at all 12 early voting sites during the early voting period. Early voting will take place Oct. 19-31, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

View the list of early voting locations

Under Florida law, a voter may deliver his or her own ballot, an immediate family member's ballot and up to two ballots per election for someone who is not an immediate family member. Collecting, delivering, or otherwise physically possessing more than the legally allowed number of ballots is a third-degree felony.

For more information about voting by mail and the 2026 general election, visit lee.vote.

If you need to contact the supervisor of elections in your county, here are numbers and websites for the WGCU listening area:

Charlotte; (941) 833-5400 , Leah Valenti, SOE@SOECharlotteCountyFl.gov

Collier: (239) 252-8683 , Melissa Blazier, Supervisor.Elections@CollierVotes.gov

DeSoto: (863) 993-4871 , Debbie Wertz, info@votedesotofl.gov

Glades: (863) 946-6005 , Aletris Farnam, vote@voteglades.gov

Hendry: (863) 675-5230 , Sherry Taylor, supervisor@hendryelections.gov , Sherry.Taylor@HendryElections.gov

Highlands: (863) 402-6655 , Karen Healy, vote@votehighlands.gov

Lee: Jenna Persons-Mulicka, supervisor of elections; 239-533-8683, elections@lee.vote.

Okeechobee: (863) 763-4014 , David May, elections@voteokeechobee.gov

Sarasota: (941) 861-8600 , Ron Turner, https://www.sarasotavotes.gov/229/Contact-the-Supervisor

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