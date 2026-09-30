Free Senior Expo for Medicare, insurance coming Oct. 10

The Lee County Senior Expo happens Saturday, Oct. 10. It will be an opportunity to get your questions answered about Medicare and other health insurance. There are changes nationally to Medicare, and regionally to healthcare in Southwest Florida, that may affect your coverage.

Brian Franklin, Business Development Director for the company running the expo, explains who will be there.

"You have hospital groups, you have doctor’s offices that will be in attendance, a few eldercare law firms, nonprofit organizations that work with the aged and disabled community, veteran community, blind community...”

The expo is free and will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It will be held at:

North Fort Myers Recreation Center

2000 North Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers, FL 33903

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