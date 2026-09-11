FGCU, Cape Coral Tennis get national USTA awards

As part of the U.S. Open tennis championships that wrap up this weekend, two local tennis programs won awards. The Tennis Complex at FGCU and The Courts at Cape Coral were both awarded 2026 Outstanding Facility Awards by the USTA. The awards recognize excellence in construction and renovation as well as participation in grassroots tennis programs that foster the game in their communities.

Josh Molino is head coach of men’s tennis at FGCU. He says the program has had lots of support to expand beyond the university teams to community members.

“The courts are free to the public, but they are pay-to-play clinics. We offer to staff, faculty—really anybody in the community that’s interested,” said Molino.

A USTA Staffer (l.) with FGCU Men's tennis coach Josh Molino (r.) at the awards ceremony.

In the interest of growing the game, the program also works with young players.

“We have afterschool programming starting the next couple weeks. The growth is very important to the game, and that’s what the USTA is looking for,” Molino said.

The USTA is the governing body for tennis. The winners were celebrated at an awards reception held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on Monday, August 31, during the 2026 US Open.

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