Fort Myers Symphonic Mastersingers perform Mozart's 'Requiem' at 'Honoring Our Heroes'

One hundred voices. One hundred fifty performances. The Fort Myers Symphonic Mastersingers is a renowned choral organization with a reputation for musical excellence.

Says Musical Director Matt Koller, the Mastersingers are also celebrating their 25th anniversary.

“Our very first rehearsal was September 10, 2001, the day before 9-11 occurred,” Koller said. “And since then, we've grown from a small community choir to an organization that has four choirs. Within the Mastersingers umbrella, we also have the City of Palms Youth Choir. We have Luminara, which is an 18-voice women's choir. And we have our memory choir called Intermezzo.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Fort Myers Symphonic Mastersingers Artistic Director Matt Koller at rehearsal of Mozart's 'Requiem'

Koller joined the Mastersingers for a performance of Mozart’s “Requiem” on the 10th anniversary of 9/11.

“The piece really honors the lives of those who perished that day,” said Koller. “The victims who worked there, the victims who were first responders. It’s just a wonderful memorial.”

According to legend, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was writing “Requiem” for his own funeral but died before completing the masterpiece. The music brims with urgency, intensity, and an uncanny sense of personal reflection.

“It's very, very moving,” Koller observed. “You know, you've got the full orchestra, a full symphonic choir, and a quartet of soloists …. People get very moved by it.”

The Mastersingers will perform “Requiem” tonight at “Honoring Our Heroes” at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Fort Myers Symphonic Mastersingers rehearse Mozart's 'Requiem.'

MORE INFORMATION:

The full title of the work is “Requiem in D Minor.”

It was notably performed at a special memorial Mass held on Jan. 19, 1964 at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston for President John F. Kennedy, which was attended by Jacqueline Kennedy and other members of the Kennedy family.

It was Mozart’s wife, Constanze, who maintained that Mozart was composing “Requiem” for his own funeral. Just one day after completing the first four measures of the “Lacrimosa,” Mozart died on Dec. 5, 1791.

“Franz Xavier Sussmayr, who was one of Mozart’s pupils that his wife Constanze found to complete it. And since then, there's been several other completions as well. But that one's the most historical,” Koller said.

The credibility of Süssmayr's contribution came under scrutiny, worsened by accusations of forgery. Scholars have since argued over whether Mozart had already fleshed out the conclusions, whether Süssmayr merely polished or substantially composed the latter movements.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Fort Myers Symphonic Mastersingers rehearse Mozart's 'Requiem' under direction of Fort Myers Philharmonic Maestro Paul Nadler.

Authentic Mozart sections include the Introit ("Requiem aeternam"), "Dies irae," "Tuba mirum," "Rex tremendae," "Recordare," "Confutatis," "Lacrimosa" (first eight bars), and orchestration of some lines in "Quam olim Abrahae" and "Domine Jesu."

Movements largely attributed to Süssmayr are the completed "Lacrimosa," "Sanctus," "Benedictus," and "Agnus Dei," plus some orchestration in the "Domine Jesu."

Alternative completions (now numerous) by scholars like Franz Beyer, Robert Levin, and Eric Lanfear offer revised versions that trim Süssmayr’s inserts and reconstruct missing parts based on Mozart’s style and harmonic logic.

Mozart poured his deepest emotions into the work. The “Requiem aeternam” is mournful; the “Dies irae” terrifying, the “Recordare” tender.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Fort Myers Symphonic Mastersingers rehearse Mozart's 'Requiem' under direction of Fort Myers Philharmonic Maestro Paul Nadler.

“One of our goals is to be out there in the community and to try to develop traditions and just be with people,” Koller added. “This is just one way to do that. We're also thrilled that we're able to sing in the premier concert of the Fort Myers Philharmonic with Maestro Nadler. Really, really thrilled about that and happy to join them.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Fort Myers Symphonic Mastersingers rehearse Mozart's 'Requiem' under direction of Fort Myers Philharmonic Maestro Paul Nadler.

About the Fort Myers Symphonic Mastersingers

Since forming in 2001, the Mastersingers have grown from a small chorus to a 100-plus voice ensemble of men and women dedicated to excellence in music.

The Mastersingers believe that a love of music lasts a lifetime. It can touch people of all ages, bringing joy and light to our community.

The Mastersingers’ mission is to cultivate a lifetime of music through exceptional performance, educational initiatives, and community outreach.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Music Director Matt Koller joined the Mastersingers on their 10th anniversary for a performance of 'Requiem' honoring 10th anniversary of 9/11.

About Matt Koller

Matt Koller is the artistic director of the Fort Myers Symphonic Mastersingers and the City of Palms Youth Choir. Choirs under his direction have performed several masterworks and world premieres. They have appeared in Carnegie Hall, Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall and other prestigious venues. Koller has conducted the Florida Gulf Coast University Opera, Gulfshore Opera and Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra. He is an adjunct professor of voice at Florida SouthWestern State College.

Koller has also been teaching private voice lessons for over 25 years. His students have appeared in lead roles on Broadway, national tours, television, film, and work in fields such as music education, sacred music, theater, dance, casting, and arts administration.

Koller is a graduate of Westminster Choir College where he sang in the Westminster Choir and studied with Joseph Flummerfelt and James Jordan, and is a current member and soloist of The Same Stream Choir in Philadelphia.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Music Director Matt Koller joined the Mastersingers on their 10th anniversary for a performance of 'Requiem' honoring 10th anniversary of 9/11.

As a tenor, he has performed throughout the United States and Italy in numerous operas and concert works.

Koller is also a drummer and musical director for local theaters. His Florida Repertory credits include “Beehive,” “Beguiled Again,” “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill,” “Let’s Fall in Love,” “Broadway’s Best!” “Tenderly,” “Always…Patsy Cline” and “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.” Gulf Coast Symphony credits include “Forever Plaid,” “Nunsense II” and “Route 66.”

Courtesy of Fort Myers Philharmonic / Fort Myers Philharmonic 'Honoring Our Heroes' is the inaugural concert of the Fort Myers Philharmonic.

About the Fort Myers Philharmonic

“Honoring Our Heroes” is the inaugural concert of the Fort Myers Philharmonic.

Read:

“Fort Myers Philharmonic’s inaugural concert will honor 9/11 fallen heroes and first responders;” and

“Newly formed Fort Myers Philharmonic to be directed by Paul Nadler and pops conductor Christopher Confessore.”

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.