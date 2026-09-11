Lee County school board passes $3.05 billion budget for fiscal 2027 by a 6-1 vote

A reserve fund transfer and non-renewals figured prominently in the 2027 $3.05 billion Lee County school system budget.

To get to that number due to declining enrollment and the drying up of COVID and hurricane special funds, the board had to transfer about 45 million dollars from the system’s reserve fund balance.

It also meant the non-renewals of 457 staff positions, including 275 teachers.

The Lee County school board approved the budget recently and it represents a slight increase from the final budget for fiscal year 2026 at 3.03 billion dollars and 2.9 billion for fiscal year 2025.

The board approved a millage rate of 5.271 mills for 2027. Although this is a decrease in the millage rate last year of 5.319 mills, it may not mean less in property tax for all homeowners. The amount to be paid depends on the home’s assessed value. One mill is equal to $1 for every $1,000 of property tax value.

The budget passed with one dissenting vote. Board member Debbie Jordan voted no, citing security overtime charges, lobbying charges and money going into the central office rather than instructional and support staff.

"This budget is proof of our disciplined stewardship of every taxpayer dollar in Lee County,” said Superintendent Dr. Denise Carlin in a press statement announcing the budget passage. “We've aligned funding with enrollment, kept a tight rein on Central Office spending, and lowered the millage rate for the eighth time in nine years. Our priority is simple: every dollar serves our students and the achievement they deserve. That's the standard we hold ourselves to, and it's one our families can count on.”

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