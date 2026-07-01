America250 adds sparkle to July Fourth events throughout Southwest Florida

Parades, fireworks, an art walk and much more are planned throughout the region for Independence Day. The fun actually starts with events on Friday, July 3, continuing through the 4th. Events are particularly widespread and festive this year as the United States celebrates the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

FORT MYERS

The City of Fort Myers and the River District Alliance are partnering to host a two-day community celebration in downtown Fort Myers to commemorate America's 250th birthday, bringing residents and visitors together for free, family-friendly festivities honoring the nation's historic milestone.

As the nation prepares to mark its 250th anniversary, the City of Fort Myers, local businesses and community leaders have already raised nearly $250,000 to ensure the

celebration is free for all attendees. To help offset event costs, the city established the ‘76

Reignited Fund at Collaboratory. City of Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson contributed

$10,000 from the city’s Neighborhood Improvement Funds to launch the fundraising effort.

Festivities begin Friday, July 3, at 5 p.m., with an Americana-themed Art Walk featuring

artisans and crafters along First Street and free live concerts at the Caloosa Sound

Amphitheater.

The celebration continues Saturday, July 4, at 10 a.m. with a patriotic ceremony at the new All Veterans Memorial in Centennial Park. Evening events include an opening ceremony at Caloosa Sound Amphitheater, live music and a fireworks and drone show at 9:15 p.m.

"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for our community to come together and honor the values, freedoms and spirit that have defined our great country for 250 years," said City of Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson. "Through our partnership with the RDA, we're creatinga star-spangled salute that honors America's past and reflects the bright future we’re building together.”

RDA President and CEO Lisa Sbuttoni added, “We want every resident and visitor to feel

welcome as we mark this historic occasion. We're proud to partner with the City of Fort

Myers to create an experience that brings people together, supports our local businesses

and showcases everything that makes downtown Fort Myers special.”

For a complete schedule of events and additional information, visit explorefortmyers.com

or the City of Fort Myers events calendar at fortmyers.gov.

Meanwhile, Family Initiative has been selected as the beneficiary of City Tavern’s 7th Annual 4th of July Chili Dog Eating Contest & Block Party. Event proceeds will support Family Initiative’s programs and services for individuals with autism and their families.

To get involved, contact City Tavern at info@mycitytavern.com.

Celebrations also take place at the Luminary Hotel and its signature outlets, including Beacon Social Drinkery, Oxbow Bar & Grill, Chips Sports Pub, and neighboring Caloosa Sound Amphitheater.

On July 3, a Fort Myers America 250 Eagles & Tom Petty Tribute Concert is scheduled. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the event beginning at 6:30.

The concert features School of Rock, Listen to Her Heart (Tom Petty Tribute) and To the Limit (Eagles Tribute). Admission is free with premium seating starting at $89. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Tickets are available online.

On Saturday, the celebration at the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater begins at 6 p.m.

General admission is free. Premium tickets are $14.87, and include reserved theater seating, private full-service bar access, and air-conditioned restrooms. Tickets are available online.

Reservations (beginning at 8 p.m.) for Independence Day at Beacon Social Drinkery are available through OpenTable.

Featured America 250 cocktails are:



The White House – Wicked Dolphin Coconut Rum, vanilla vodka, and coconut cream

The Fire Cracker – Corazon Blanco Tequila, triple sec, strawberry, jalapeño, lime, and Tajín

Oxbow Bar and Grill and Chips Sports Pub will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday with first-come, first-served for the evening fireworks display.

Featured Cocktails at Chips include:



The Liberty Bell – Tito’s Vodka, lemon, muddled blueberries, and ginger ale

Stars & Stripes Spritz – Bacardi Dragonberry, Blue Curaçao, citrus, and a sparkling finish.

CAPE CORAL

The City of Cape Coral Parks and Recreation Department holds the largest single-day event in Southwest Florida. Red, White, and BOOM is a free event for attendees. Fireworks and entertainment are on tap at the celebration from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday.

The event takes place on Cape Coral Parkway at the foot of Cape Coral Bridge.

To ensure everyone’s safety, please remember; no pets, no fireworks, and no outside alcohol will be allowed. Red, White, & BOOM is a rain-or-shine event.

Limited tickets are available for the Boom Zone experience located near the Cape Coral Chamber of Commerce and hosted by the city of Cape Coral Recreation Department. Adult tickets (for those over 21) are $40. Child tickets (ages 5 to 20) are $20.



A catered meal from Mission BBQ

2 adult beverages or soda/water for child ticket holders

Game area

Private section

Prime viewing section for fireworks show

Air conditioned restrooms

Customized swag

To purchase tickets, go to https://www.capeboom.com/home.

The Cape Coral Bridge, as well as Cape Coral Parkway from Del Prado Boulevard to the bridge, will be closing at 3 a.m. on July 4. Please plan your day accordingly and arrange for an alternate route during your travels. Vehicles attempting to turn east or west on Cape Coral Parkway from Del Prado Boulevard will be directed to make a U-turn and head north.

At Slipaway Food Truck Park & Marina, a Fourth of July Bash will be held Saturday from 4 to 11 p.m. The celebration also marks the one-year anniversary of the waterfront destination.

Located at the foot of the Cape Coral Bridge at 1811 Cape Coral Parkway E., Slipaway is offering a limited-capacity event offering guests shaded areas with fans and cooling misters, air-conditioned private restrooms and prime views of Cape Coral’s public Red, White & Boom festivities and fireworks display. There will also be live entertainment from Unleashed: The Toby Keith Tribute, a country music act dedicated to celebrating the life and legacy of the country star.

Commemorating America’s 250th anniversary, attendees are encouraged to wear their most festive red, white and blue attire for a chance to win special prizes.

General admission tickets are $100 per person, or $300 for a family four-pack that includes two adult tickets and two child tickets. Children 5 and younger are free.

Tickets include event entry and access to the event’s live entertainment, amenities and viewing areas throughout the evening. Food will also be available to guests for purchase from onsite food trucks, while beverages can be purchased at The Helm Bar and additional bars throughout the park.

Event packages ranging from $2,500 to $7,500 offer upgraded experiences for groups, including reserved pavilions with a dedicated server, food and beverage offerings, reserved boat slips, a commemorative 250th anniversary gift, brand recognition opportunities and more. For event package purchases or questions, contact bash@slipawaycape.com.

Reserved boat slips are included with event packages, while general admission ticket holders may request to add a boat slip for an additional fee, available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Due to Cape Coral Parkway closures for the public Red, White & Boom festival, onsite parking will not be available. Parking at Slipaway’s overflow parking lot will be reserved exclusively for VIP ticket holders.

To purchase tickets and event packages, visit SlipawayCape.com/July4Bash.

SANIBEL

Sanibel Community Church July 4th Pancake Breakfast will be held from 7 to 9 a.m. at

Sanibel Community Church, 1740 Periwinkle Way.

Before the day's patriotic festivities begin, the community is invited to gather for the annual pancake breakfast hosted by Sanibel Community Church. This cherished island tradition brings together neighbors, families, and visitors for a morning of fellowship, hometown spirit, and a classic holiday breakfast.

For more information, call 239-472-2684.

Sanibel's Independence Day Parade steps out at 9:30 a.m. (Road closures begin at 9 a.m.)

It's sponsored by Friends of Don and the City of Sanibel. The parade features creatively decorated vehicles, community organizations, businesses, and local groups traveling along Periwinkle Way. Residents and visitors are encouraged to line the route and celebrate together in true island fashion.

For more information, call Trish Phillips, 239-246-2981.

Jerry's 4th of July Celebration takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jerry's Foods of Sanibel. Face painting, family-friendly activities, and holiday fun are featured in the parking lot.

For more information, call 239-472-9300.

At the Sanibel Recreation Center, 3880 Sanibel-Captiva Road, a community celebration will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Following the parade, continue the celebration at the Sanibel Recreation Center's annual Stars, Stripes & Sanibel Community Celebration. The event features food, treats, music, swimming, inflatables, crafts, entertainment, and the island-famous water balloon battle with the Sanibel Fire District.

The popular Red, White & Blue Apple Pie Baking Contest will also return.

With activities for all ages, this event has become one of the island's signature Independence Day traditions.

For more information, call 239-472-0345.

The 46th Annual Fourth of July Road Rally takes place at noon at 703 Tarpon Bay Road

Sponsored by, Friends of Randy, the event features an island-wide scavenger hunt that challenges teams to explore Sanibel while solving clues and answering questions along the way.

For more information, call 239-699-8739.

At 4 p.m. at the Sanibel Congregational United Church of Christ, 2050 Periwinkle Way, a July 4th Jazz Concert is scheduled. The free concert features jazz master Dave Brubeck's celebration of hope, unity, and peace.

For more information, call 239-472-0497

A Fourth of July BBQ buffet begins at 5 p.m. at The Dunes, 949 Sand Castle Road.

For more information, call 239-472-3355.

Sanibel's Fourth of July Fireworks Display, sponsored by the city of Sanibel, will begin at about 9 p.m. Launched from the north end of Bailey Road, the show can be viewed from numerous locations, including the Sanibel Causeway, bayside beaches, and vessels on San Carlos Bay.

For more information, call 239-472-3700.

LEHIGH ACRES

Lehigh Acres Fireworks and 6th Annual Freedom Fest will take place Saturday, July 4, 2026, at Victory Town Center in Lehigh Acres.

This free community celebration will feature live music, food trucks, vendors, family activities, community booths and a professional fireworks show at 9 p.m. The event has grown into one of Lehigh Acres’ major Independence Day traditions, bringing together families, local businesses, churches, nonprofits and community organizations.

The Southwest Florida Business Alliance is supporting the event again this year and helping connect sponsors, vendors and community partners who want to be part of the celebration.

FORT MYERS BEACH

The parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday and the festivities continue all day long at Fort Myers Beach.

The parade makes its way down Estero Boulevard with its colorful floats and costumed participants beginning at Bay Oaks Recreation Center and continuing down the boulevard to Times Square. The Matanzas Pass Bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon for the parade. Anyone interested in participating should contact Neill Mathes at nmathes@fmbgov.com or by calling the Bay Oaks Rec Center at 239-765-4222.

A patriotic Fourth of July concert and ceremony will take place at Bayside Veterans Park on Saturday also. The patriotic ceremony will begin at 4:15 p.m., followed by live musical performances beginning from 5 to 8 p.m.

The Fort Myers Beach Fourth of July fireworks show begins at approximately 9 p.m. at Times Square. Bring a beach chair and enjoy the show. Starting at 8:30 p.m. the Matanzas Pass Bridge will be closed until approximately 11:30 p.m.

For more information, go to https://www.fortmyersbeach.org/events/fort-myers-beach-fourth-of-july-celebration/

BONITA SPRINGS

The City of Bonita Springs invites the community to its annual Star-Spangled Bonita Fourth of July celebration on Saturday at Riverside Park (10450 Reynolds St.), with festivities kicking off at 6 p.m.

The excitement starts earlier in the day with the Fourth of July Parade, hosted by the Bonita Springs Professional Firefighters Local 3444. This year’s theme, “Small Town Big Spirit,” will bring the community together in celebration along Old 41 Road beginning at 9 a.m. For parade details, visit bonitaspringsparade.com.

Enjoy an evening filled with live music from local favorite, The Ben Allen Band, delicious food, and family-friendly fun. Then, look to the sky as the night comes alive with an unforgettable 50-minute drone, fireworks, and laser light spectacular.

This free, family-friendly event is open to everyone. Food and beverages will be available for purchase, with beverage proceeds benefiting the Bonita Springs Rotary Club. Guests are encouraged to leave coolers and pets at home, and please note that tents will not be permitted after 8 p.m. Royal Scoop is sponsoring the ice cream eating contest.

Road closures will be in effect on Old 41 Road. Morning parade closures from Rosemary Drive to Kentucky Street will begin at 8:30 a.m. Roads will reopen after the parade and close again at 5 p.m. from Wilson Street to Childers Street for the evening festivities. All roads are expected to reopen around 10 p.m.

In celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States, the City of Bonita Springs is inviting all businesses and residents in Bonita Springs to decorate in patriotic colors and décor, helping create a festive atmosphere throughout the community.

For more information regarding the Star-Spangled Bonita 2026 event, call (239) 949-6262 or visit www.cityofbontiasprings.org.

NAPLES

On Saturday, a parade at 9 a.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m. make for a fun-filled holiday.

The parade will begin at the corner of 3rd Street South and 5th Avenue South. Parade participants will walk east on 5th Avenue South and turn south (right) onto 8th Street South, ending in front of City Hall.

*Please do not sit along 3rd Street South as staging will be taking place there.

Are you interested in participating in this historic celebration honoring America 250? Review the parade rules and send the completed entry form to events@naplesgov.com.

can be viewed from all City of Naples beaches.

Due to construction at the pier, the fireworks will be shot off from a barge in the Gulf by 5th Avenue South.

NORTH PORT

The City of North Port invites the community to celebrate Freedom Festival: Cheers to 250 Years on Saturday, July 4, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at CoolToday Park, 18800 W. Villages Pkwy. As part of the nation’s 250th celebration, the City of North Port is proud to be a registered participant in America’s Ultimate Block Party.

Presented by Dragonfly Dental, this free Independence Day celebration will bring the community together for an evening of patriotic pride, live entertainment, family-friendly activities, local vendors, delicious food and a spectacular fireworks finale.

The celebration begins with an opening ceremony featuring the Imagine School at North Port Young Marines presenting the colors as the National Anthem is performed by Jennifer Montalvo. The ceremony will also include a flyover from the Gulf Coast Raptors Formation Flight Team, followed by remarks from City officials.

Families can take part in a variety of patriotic activities throughout the evening, including:



Complimentary Patriotic Play Zone on the Front Event Lawn featuring bounce houses, lawn games and music.

Community art mural coloring activity brought to you by The Hadley North Port.

Interactive photo opportunity with the oversized Buddy Bench for a star-spangled snapshot brought to you by North Port Home Depot and North Port Behavioral Health.

Red, White & Wheels, an interactive touch-a-truck zone featuring police, fire and public works vehicles for kids to explore.

Firecracker Lane along the concourse featuring merchandise vendors and community organizations with local goods, information and activities.

Taste of American Journey featuring local mobile food vendors with food and refreshments available for purchase.

The evening’s live music begins with J&R Fusion, followed by a featured performance by Dukes of Brinkley.

Guests may enjoy seating inside the stadium or relax on the Event Lawn. Those planning to watch the fireworks display from the lawn are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs for the finale. All seating is first-come, first-served. Scheduled fireworks display is subject to local weather and ground safety conditions.

Free parking will be available outside the stadium, and the public is encouraged to carpool. Be prepared for congestion and slow-moving traffic as you enter and exit the park.

For everyone’s safety, please leave personal fireworks and sparklers at home. In accordance with venue rules, pets and stickers are also not permitted. To receive safety and event-related messages about the festival, text FREEDOM26 to 888-777. For the latest event news, frequently asked questions and schedule updates, visit NorthPortFL.gov/FreedomFestival.

OKEECHOBEE

Light Up Okeechobee is offering a full day of fun beginning at noon at the Okeechobee Agri-Center.

There will be Cornhole and barbecue competitions, a car show, food vendors, live music and a kids’ zone.

Gates open at noon. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Okeechobee's America 250 event is Tuesday, June 30, from 2

to 4 p.m. at the Okeechobee Public Library, 206 SW 16th St. Admission is free. There will be a color guard, historical displays and refreshments as well as speaker Dr. David Head.

CLEWISTON

The parade begins at 2 p.m. at the Youth Center and will travel east on Osceola Avenue. It will continue along Esperanza Avenue East and then turn left on to South Francisco Street toward Clewiston and Lake Okeechobee.

There will be lots of family-friendly activities, contests and food starting at 4 p.m. at the Clewiston Lake Okeechobee Waterway.

Fireworks begin at dusk.

LABELLE

The hometown parade begins at noon at the corner of Hickpochee Avenue and Main Street. The parade will march down main to Barron Park for a picnic and games. Then at 5 p.m. in Barron Park there will be food trucks, live Southern music and a fireworks display over the Caloosahatchee River at dusk.

Barron Park is located at 1559 DeSoto Ave. For updates and information on parking, visit the LaBelle Downtown Revitalization Corporation or the Discover Hendry County Tourism Facebook pages.

LAKE PLACID

The Lake Placid Loyal Order of the Moose has a big day planned for the Fourth of July celebration on Saturday.

The festivities begin at noon with a pool tournament at the Moose Lodge in Lake Placid.

Next up, it’s bingo, followed by karaoke.

There will be a BBQ pitmaster competition, where guests can sample and vote on the best ribs and pork loin. There will be grilled burgers, hotdogs and beans as well as kids' meals.

Other activities for all ages are include cornhole, the dunk tank and ring toss. Fireworks fill the night sky over the lake at 9 p.m.

The address of the Loyal Order of the Moose, Lake Placid, is 2137 US 27 in Lake Placid.

LAKE WALES

This year’s 4th of July celebration is called “Rockin' the Ridge.”

Beginning at 3 p.m.at the Lake Wales Park, there will be live music, train rides, games, rock climbing, inflatables and complimentary face painting.

There will be a watermelon eating contest and an award for the most patriotic dressed.

Be sure and bring a camera to capture the patriotic stilt walkers. Food and beverages vendors will be on site.

Capping off the big birthday party will be a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for the show.

Lake Wales Park is at 33 N. Lake Shore Blvd.

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