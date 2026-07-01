Cape Coral Bridge, other roads to be closed during Independence Day Red, White & Boom festivities

Drivers crossing the Cape Coral Bridge will have to seek alternative routes beginning 3 a.m. Saturday, July 4 due to the Red, White & Boom firework celebration.

The bridge will remain closed for 24 hours and reopen at 3 a.m. Sunday, July 5.

Cape Coral Parkway from Del Prado Boulevard to the bridge will also be closed at that time.

Drivers can use the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge, the Caloosahatchee Bridge (U.S. 41) or the Edison Bridge (Business 41) bridges as alternate routes.

The Lee DOT will place message boards for motorists; they will remain in place through the holiday and the closing.

For information about Red, White & Boom, call Cape Coral Parks & Recreation at 239-573-3128. For more information about DOT, visit www.leegov.com/dot .

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