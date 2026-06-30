Florida Department of Health plans extended holiday break over Fourth of July weekend

All Florida Department of Health offices will be closed for an extended July 4th holiday.

They are among the state workers who will be enjoying an extended holiday weekend, meaning offices will be closed from Thursday, July 2 through Monday, July 6, with regular business hours resuming on Tuesday, July 7.

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