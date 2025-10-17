October is domestic violence awareness month; FGCU holds program

FGCU partnered with ACT, Abuse Counseling and Treatment, Monday morning for domestic violence awareness month. In 1981, Congress designated October as a month to mourn victims, celebrate survivors, and educate communities.

Dr. Brad Grot, ACT’s director of community education, spoke on common myths surrounding domestic violence. Staff and students learned about behaviors that could be red flags and healthy relationship dynamics.

“I signed up for the event not knowing what it would be about, and I’m pleasantly surprised that I learned more than I thought I would,” FGCU staff member Jamie Case said.

38% of women and 29% of men in Florida have experienced intimate partner violence, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence .

Domestic violence can come in many forms, such as emotional and financial abuse. Technological abuse has become increasingly prevalent as well. Devices can be used to track location, monitor online activity, and harass victims.

“A lot of people don’t understand that it is power and control that the perpetrator wants to have over another individual. The hallmark identifier for domestic violence is, surprisingly, animal abuse,” Grot said.

Grot shared that one of the biggest reasons victims stay in an abusive situation is because of pets, which can be used for manipulation and threats by a perpetrator. Most shelters do not accommodate pets, and victims could be worried about leaving their animals behind. ACT works with a fostering network to provide care for animals while their owners are with the shelter, and pets are returned when owners are ready.

“I learned that domestic violence can affect anyone, and the perpetrator can be anyone. I was very surprised at how disproportionately women are affected,” FGCU student Jacob Vassas said.

ACT also owns Second ACT thrift store on South Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers, which helps fund its services and provides free clothes for job interviews. The organization has shelters in Cape Coral, Fort Myers, and Hendry County that provide counseling and resources to help victims find housing and employment.

