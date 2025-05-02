Eleven tons of peanut butter & jelly -- a lot of love to soothe hunger from Community Cooperative drive

Community Cooperative / WGCU The Community Cooperative collected 22,000 pounds of peanut butter and jelly during the organization's annual PB&J Drive.

Eleven tons of peanut butter and jelly. That's how much of the lunchtime staple Community Cooperative brought in during its annual Southwest Florida PB&J Drive.

Each year, the PB&J Drive invites local businesses, churches, schools, and communities to compete for the coveted title of “Most Love Collected,” all in support of fighting summer hunger for local children and families.

This year’s drive saw dozens of dedicated groups participating and spreading awareness, compassion, and kindness — one jar at a time.

After an exciting final weigh-in event at Community Cooperative, the winners of the 2025 PB&J Drive for “Most Love Collected” are:

Business: FineMark National Bank & Trust - 2,551 pounds

Church: Gateway Trinity Lutheran Church - 625 pounds

Large Community: Colonial Country Club - 1,154 (0.679 lbs/door)

Small Community: Pointe Royale Condos - 482 (3.418 lbs/door)

School: St. Francis Xavier Catholic School - 2,003 pounds

“We are absolutely blown away by the outpouring of support from our community!” said Janelle Olson, Director of Development at Community Cooperative. “Thanks to every business, school, family, church, and individual who stepped up — you didn’t just donate jars, you delivered love, hope, and meals to thousands of children and families in need. This is what community looks like, and we couldn’t be more grateful! All donations will go directly to support Community Cooperative’s food programs and the creation of Hungry Hungry Kiddo Kits, which provide food assistance to children during the summer months when school meals are unavailable.”

About Community Cooperative: Since 1984, Community Cooperative has worked to effectively eliminate hunger and homelessness in Southwest Florida while simultaneously inspiring and supporting sustained positive change in its clients by delivering innovative food, education, and social service programs. Community Cooperative stays committed to its core responsibility to collect and distribute resources through a strong and viable network of community partners.

