Public health alert issued for chicken Vienna-style sausage products illegally imported from Jamaica

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for canned chicken Vienna-style sausages that were illegally imported from Jamaica, a country that is not eligible to export meat or poultry products to the United States. FSIS is continuing to investigate how these products entered the country.

The following products are subject to the public health alert, regardless of the product date:

140-g. cans of “GRACE READY TO EAT CHICKEN VIENNA SAUSAGES.”

140-g. cans of “GRACE READY TO EAT CHICKEN VIENNA SAUSAGES HOT & SPICY.”

The products bear establishment number “EST. NO G-01” inside the Jamaica mark of inspection. The importer subsequently distributed the product to retail locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, and Texas.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products in commerce.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness or injury due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness or injury should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Media and consumers with questions regarding the public health alert can contact Sandra Campbell, owner, at 305-887-9523 or purecaribbeandist@gmail.com .

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

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