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Health department issues warning about water at Sanibel Causeway

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published June 18, 2026 at 4:43 PM EDT
Sanibel Causeway
Sanibel Causeway

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County (DOH-Lee) has issued a water quality advisory for the Sanibel Causeway.

Tests completed on June 17 indicate that the water quality at LCSP-7 Sanibel Causeway does not meet the recreational water quality criteria for Enterococcus bacteria recommended by the Florida Department of Health.

DOH-Lee advises against any water-related activities at this location due to an increased risk of illness in swimmers. Sampling conducted during regular water quality monitoring showed that the level of bacteria exceeds the level established by state guidelines.

This advisory will continue until bacteria levels are below the accepted health level. Test results are available at FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches.

For more information, call 239-274-2200 or visit Lee.FloridaHealth.gov.

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