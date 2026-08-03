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Breastfeeding Social to be held Wednesday

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published August 3, 2026 at 3:33 PM EDT

To learn about breastfeeding, or how you can support a breastfeeding parent, come to the third annual Breastfeeding Social, held by the Lee County Department of Health. The event will feature education, activities for kids, and door prize drawings It's on Wednesday, August 5, from 10 AM to noon, in the conference room at the Pondella Clinic in North Fort Myers.

83 Pondella Road
North Fort Myers, 33903

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Health WGCU Newsbreastfeeding
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
See stories by Cary Barbor
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