Breastfeeding Social to be held Wednesday

To learn about breastfeeding, or how you can support a breastfeeding parent, come to the third annual Breastfeeding Social, held by the Lee County Department of Health. The event will feature education, activities for kids, and door prize drawings It's on Wednesday, August 5, from 10 AM to noon, in the conference room at the Pondella Clinic in North Fort Myers.

83 Pondella Road

North Fort Myers, 33903

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