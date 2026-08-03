Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline nears; early voting to start Saturday in Lee

Lee County voters are reminded that the deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot for the 2026 primary election is 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6.

In-person early voting began Bradford, Calhoun, Hendry, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Orange, Putnam, and Santa Rosa counties Monday and will start in Southwest Florida in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Highlands, Lee, and Okeechobee counties on Saturday, Aug. 8.

Lee County voters who wish to receive a vote-by-mail ballot may submit a request online at lee.vote or call the Elections Office at (239) 533-8683.

In other Southwest Florida counties, the process can be started online at these links: Charlotte, Collier (By phone: 239-252-VOTE — 239-252-8683), DeSoto, Glades, Highlands, Hendry, and Okeechobee.

Lee County Supervisor of Elections Jenna Persons-Mulicka said that the Elections Office must receive returned vote-by-mail ballots no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Lee County voters who choose to return their vote-by-mail ballot in person may do so at any Lee County Elections Office, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Election Day from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Vote-by-mail ballots may also be returned to an authorized secure ballot intake station located at each early voting site during the early voting period.

Early voting for the primary election will be available Aug. 8-15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Lee County voters may cast a ballot at any of the 12 early voting locations available throughout the county. Live wait times for each location will be available on the Elections Office website during the early voting period.

Florida law requires voters to present valid photo and signature identification when voting in person. The photo identification must not have expired.

MORE/LEE COUNTY

This year’s ballot includes primary races for the U.S. Senate, governor, two state cabinet seats, along with several Congressional and legislative races.

There are also many city, county and judicial races across the state being voted on this month.

As of Monday morning, more than 500 thousand Floridians had already voted by mail in the election.

At the end of July, nearly 13.5 million Floridians were eligible to vote in the Primary.

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