DOH-Lee advisory about water quality at Sanibel Causeway lifted after testing clears location

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County is lifting the advisory for high bacterial levels at the Sanibel Causeway.

Tests completed on June 24, indicate that the water quality at the Sanibel Causeway shows an acceptable level of Enterococcus bacteria established by state guidelines.

Test results are available at FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches.

The advisory was made after a June 17 testing found water quality issues at the location.

For more information, call 239-274-2200 or visit Lee.FloridaHealth.gov.

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