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DOH-Lee advisory about water quality at Sanibel Causeway lifted after testing clears location

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published June 25, 2026 at 3:44 PM EDT
Sanibel Causeway area cleared of water quality issue.
FDOT
/
WGCU
Sanibel Causeway area cleared of water quality issue.

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County is lifting the advisory for high bacterial levels at the Sanibel Causeway.

Tests completed on June 24, indicate that the water quality at the Sanibel Causeway shows an acceptable level of Enterococcus bacteria established by state guidelines.

Test results are available at FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches.

The advisory was made after a June 17 testing found water quality issues at the location.

For more information, call 239-274-2200 or visit Lee.FloridaHealth.gov.

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Health WGCU NewsSanibel IslandWater Quality
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