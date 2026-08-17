FPL and Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida distribute summer savings kits

Florida Power & Light and Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida partnered Monday to distribute 200 Summer Savings Kits to income-qualified families in Fort Myers, helping residents lower their monthly energy bills while staying comfortable during one of the hottest times of the year.

Held alongside Harry Chapin Food Bank's weekly food distribution at the STARS Complex, the event provided local residents with practical, easy-to-install energy-efficiency tools and information about FPL programs designed to help customers manage their summer energy costs.

Each Summer Savings Kit included rope caulk and corner doorjamb pads to help seal air leaks, a bi-metal refrigerator/freezer thermometer, an LED nightlight, an HVAC filter whistle, wool dryer balls and a smart power switch.

"Florida summers bring extreme heat, and we understand the added pressure that can place on families trying to keep their homes comfortable and manage their expenses," said Bianca Soriano, customer service communications manager for Florida Power & Light Company. "Through partnerships like this with Harry Chapin Food Bank, we’re able to bring helpful resources directly into the community and share simple steps customers can take to better manage their energy costs all summer long."

In addition to receiving Summer Savings Kits, attendees received nutritious food from Harry Chapin Food Bank, including fresh produce and protein-enriched foods, helping families put healthy meals on the table while easing pressure on their household budgets.

"We understand many families are working hard to balance the cost of food, housing and utilities," said Jennifer Denike, Chief Development Officer at Harry Chapin Food Bank. "By partnering with FPL, we were able to provide support that extends beyond today's food distribution and helps families navigate everyday expenses."

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