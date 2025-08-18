Resetting students' sleep schedules

As students return to the classroom, they are going to need numerous items such as backpacks and notebooks to have success in their studies. However, experts also say that a good night’s sleep is just as important in getting kids on the best path for good grades. Dr. Brian Chen from The Cleveland Clinic talks about some of the tips and tricks parents can use to ensure their students are getting a good night’s rest.

