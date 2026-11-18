Tuesday was a big day in the Florida Legislature, with newly elected lawmakers sworn in and chambers' new leadership taking the reins.

The new leaders said affordability is a top priority over the next two years.

"It is imperative that we tackle affordability," said Senate President Jim Boyd, a Republican and an insurance executive from Bradenton. "What good is a beacon of opportunity if you cannot build a good life here?"

Amendment 3, which Florida voters recently approved, was a big topic. It'll dramatically reduce homeowners' property taxes. But it'll also reduce revenues for local governments, which might in return have to cut services or raise other taxes and fees.

ALSO READ: Florida voters approved Amendment 3. But what happens next?

Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he wants a special session to help implement the constitutional amendment before the end of the year.

But leadership indicated it may not happen until next year, when Byron Donalds is governor.

"There'll be a lot of concerns that we need to address and talk about," Boyd said. "So we believe there's time later on during the regular session to talk about this and give it the time and the attention that it needs."

DeSantis also mentioned wanting to restrict local governments' abilities to do tax shifts. DeSantis said he wanted to limit governments "doing an end run around the amendment and taxing [residents] in other ways," like through a "Taxpayer Bill of Rights."

Boyd and Garrison didn't commit to that.

"What we do in the short term, and what we do in the long term? And are the same rules going to apply to different counties that have very different fiscal situations?" House Speaker Sam Garrison, R-Fleming Island, said at a press conference. "All questions that remain to be answered. I don't think we necessarily know the answer to that yet."

Boyd also talked on Tuesday about wanting to further reduce property insurance: "We’ll continue to pursue every opportunity that can offer more choices and lower rates to Floridians, allowing them to save more of their hard-earned dollars, while maintaining the integrity and reliability of the industry we’ve worked so hard to reform," he said.

But affordability wasn't the only issue on the new leaders' agendas.

Garrison, an attorney, pointed to a committee he's created to explore artificial intelligence's risks and opportunities.

"I was in a meeting earlier this year with some really smart people, when someone made an offhand comment that the coming years will likely see disruption on a par with the Industrial Revolution, only compressed from a century’s time to two or three years, if not less," Garrison said.

"And as mind-blowing as that statement is, it pales in comparison to the concept of AI technology that improves itself so quickly that humans will lose the ability to understand or control it," he continued.

Summing up his overall focus, Garrison said, "My priorities are a strong economy, safe streets and quality schools. If you’ve got a good job, if you feel safe in your neighborhood, and if your kids are getting a world-class education, then life is pretty good."

Boyd wants to take on topics beyond affordability, too, like better preparing students for the changing job market. Environmental preservation is another of his touted priorities.

"Preserving the natural beauty of Florida as our population increases is also key to upholding our state as a beacon of opportunity," he said.

If you have any questions about state government or the legislative process, you can ask the Your Florida team by clicking here.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

