Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson resigns from third nonprofit board

Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson has resigned from the board of directors for the United Way of Lee, Hendry and Glades Counties.

This is the third board from which he has resigned recently. The resignations occurred just before and after two young men accused Anderson of soliciting sex. The men made these allegations during a Sept. 21 meeting of the Fort Myers City Council, at which the two alleged victims and other citizens took to the podium and called for Anderson's resignation from his role as mayor. He has said these accusations are false and he intends to stay in office.

Anderson also recently resigned from the Florida Gulf Coast University Alumni Association Board and the board of directors of Valerie’s House, a nonprofit serving grieving children and their families.

Through its public relations agency, the United Way issued this statement about Anderson's departure from the board:

"United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades confirms that Mayor Kevin Anderson has resigned from its Board of Directors. We appreciate his service and support of our organization during his time on the board. Our Board of Directors and leadership team remain focused on advancing our mission to improve lives and strengthen the communities we serve."