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Community Cooperative launches 'Hunger Is Scary' October food drive

WGCU
Published October 1, 2026 at 11:53 AM EDT
Volunteers were essential to the success of the postal food drive in Punta Gorda.
Harpster, Dayna
Volunteers were essential to the success of the postal food drive in Punta Gorda.

No doubt food insecurity is frightening, and Community Cooperative knows it.

Canned vegetables are especially needed but any nonperishable food is welcome in the Fort Myers nonprofit’s “Hunger Is Scary” October food drive.

Community Cooperative CEO Stefanie Ink says that “While Hunger is Scary is a fun way to bring attention to food insecurity this October, the need for food assistance is year-round.”

Throughout the month, Community Cooperative will collect unopened, unexpired canned and nonperishable food items to help stock its food assistance programs and provide nutritious options to people experiencing food insecurity.

Community members can participate in several ways:

  • Donate food
  • Host a food drive
  • Make a monetary donation

To learn more, visit Community Cooperative's website or email the organization at Events@CommunityCooperative.com.
Tags
Human Interest WGCU NewsFood InsecurityCommunity Cooperative
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