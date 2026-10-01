Community Cooperative launches 'Hunger Is Scary' October food drive

No doubt food insecurity is frightening, and Community Cooperative knows it.

Canned vegetables are especially needed but any nonperishable food is welcome in the Fort Myers nonprofit’s “Hunger Is Scary” October food drive.

Community Cooperative CEO Stefanie Ink says that “While Hunger is Scary is a fun way to bring attention to food insecurity this October, the need for food assistance is year-round.”

Throughout the month, Community Cooperative will collect unopened, unexpired canned and nonperishable food items to help stock its food assistance programs and provide nutritious options to people experiencing food insecurity.

Community members can participate in several ways:

Donate food

Host a food drive

Make a monetary donation

To learn more, visit Community Cooperative's website or email the organization at Events@CommunityCooperative.com.