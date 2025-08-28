Ten Commandments to be part of historical displays in Collier County properties

Collier County Commissioner Chris Hall’s recommendation to include the Ten Commandments in historical displays on county property passed four to one. The vote came at the board meeting Tuesday after hours of public comment and commissioner remarks.

The displays will be donated by resident Jerry Rutherford and also include the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, and the Constitution. Rutherford presented a mock-up of the display, which features each document equally sized.

Thirty-nine citizens voiced opinions during public comment, with most speaking against the proposal. Naples resident Paul Howard voiced concern over the use of a Christian document.

“Collier County belongs to everyone," Howard said. "Christians, Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, atheists, and others. When the government takes sides in matters of faith it weakens liberty for all.”

Several speakers brought up the interpretations of the Ten Commandments that differ across Catholic, Protestant, and Evangelical faiths. Others suggested the inclusion of excerpts from the Koran of the Five Pillars of Islam to accommodate a range of religious beliefs.

Commissioner Hall’s recommendation stated that the Ten Commandments provided a moral foundation that influenced the other documents included. Some questioned this interpretation, citing founding fathers James Madison and Thomas Jefferson on the separation of church and state.

Others in favor of the recommendation shared the belief that the Ten Commandments should be viewed as a historical document rather than a religious one. Collier resident Donna Aden agreed that the Ten Commandments are a blueprint for many historical documents.

“You don’t need to be religious to understand them," Aden said. "They help to establish rules of conduct in our society, guidelines on how we govern ourselves, and a set of morals and virtues to pass along to the next generation."

Some residents shared personal stories of the impact the Ten Commandments had on their lives. Some said the Commandments instilled values of kindness and honesty. Others noted the appearance of the Ten Commandments on the sculpted frieze of the U.S. Supreme Court.

After more than two hours of public comment both in person and through Zoom, Commissioner Hall said he had consulted with County Attorney Jeffery Klatzkow on the lawfulness of his recommendation. He said Klatzkow confirmed his belief that the displays would be legal.

“This proposal has nothing to do with religion. Zero, zilch, nada," Hall said. "It has to do with providing something that’s historical in our nation based on the founding fathers, their principles, their virtues."

He then quoted the Bible verse Isaiah 54:17.

Only Commissioner Burt Saunders voted against the motion, citing beliefs that the Ten Commandments ought to remain in homes and places of worship. The board agreed to leave the decision of how many displays and in which buildings to City Manager Amy Patterson and attorney Klatzkow.

