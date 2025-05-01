Naples Airport Authority to test new flight arrival procedures Friday

The Naples Airport Authority will conduct series of flight tests beginning at 6 a.m. on Friday, lasting approximately 90 minutes. The testing will have aircraft conducting multiple take-offs and landings from all four runways at the airport during that period, and fly at low altitudes.

Hughes Aerospace will conduct the flight tests as part of its development of arrival flight procedures. The test flight data is required by the Federal Aviation Administration to ensure the procedures meet required safety and performance standards.

“We appreciate the community’s understanding and cooperation as we work to implement procedures that aim to further reduce the impact of aircraft noise,” said Chris Rozansky, Naples Airport Authority executive director.

A Part 150 Noise Study conducted by the Naples Airport Authority and approved by the Federal Aviation Administration identified key measures for enhanced noise mitigation, including the new arrival procedures.

Hiring a private flight procedure design firm, while using NAA funds, is expected to expedite the implementation of those new procedures by at least three years as compared to utilizing the FAA process. The new procedures could be in place by the end of this year.

The changes will raise the altitude of all arriving aircraft, reducing their noise impact on the ground below.

Under the revised procedures, some arriving aircraft will be nearly 1,000 feet higher before beginning their final descent.

Approaches from the southwest over downtown Naples are expected to be 100 feet higher as they cross the shoreline near 17th Avenue South. This adjustment is expected to provide relief to residents living in the downtown area.

This particular approach adjustment was the only flight procedure that qualified to be approved by the FAA as part of the Part 150 Noise Study, as higher altitudes decrease noise intensity.

The Naples Airport Authority is also working to develop improved departure procedures, reaffirming its long-term commitment to noise abatement and its dedication to preserving the quality of life in Naples for years to come.

